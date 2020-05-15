All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:05 PM

500 SW 9th ave

500 Southwest 9th Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Southwest 9th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!!! Fully Remodeled 1/1 Apartment with Spacious Back Door Patio!! Unit Includes Gated Community Area, Freshly Painted, Porcelain Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Backsplash, Kitchen, Custom Kitchen Cabinetry, New Bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in Unit, , Lush Landscaping, 24/7 Camera Surveillance. Minutes from Brickell and Main Highway. BASIC INTERNET, WATER, PEST CONTROL & TRASH IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 SW 9th ave have any available units?
500 SW 9th ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 SW 9th ave have?
Some of 500 SW 9th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 SW 9th ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 SW 9th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 SW 9th ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 SW 9th ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 500 SW 9th ave offer parking?
No, 500 SW 9th ave does not offer parking.
Does 500 SW 9th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 SW 9th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 SW 9th ave have a pool?
No, 500 SW 9th ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 SW 9th ave have accessible units?
No, 500 SW 9th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 SW 9th ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 SW 9th ave does not have units with dishwashers.
