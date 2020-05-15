500 SW 9th ave

Amenities

COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!!! Fully Remodeled 1/1 Apartment with Spacious Back Door Patio!! Unit Includes Gated Community Area, Freshly Painted, Porcelain Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Backsplash, Kitchen, Custom Kitchen Cabinetry, New Bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in Unit, , Lush Landscaping, 24/7 Camera Surveillance. Minutes from Brickell and Main Highway. BASIC INTERNET, WATER, PEST CONTROL & TRASH IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.