Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park gym game room pool bbq/grill new construction yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving

Discover a new lifestyle at Pearl Dadeland, a stunning new community of luxury apartment homes. Enjoy high-end amenities with an edge, including a pool with plush cabanas and outdoor grills, innovative fitness center, floating yoga room, and spectacular rooftop water oasis lounge. Live in an ultra walkable neighborhood near local and international cuisines, right across the street from upscale shopping at Dadeland Mall. Modern, sleek, and fresh. This brand new community is a vibrant setting where you can savor the very best of the Miami lifestyle.