3775 Kumquat Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

In the heart of Coconut Grove with a luscious canopy of palms, oaks, and tree-lined streets. Less than 1 mile to the heart of downtown Coconut Grove restaurants, shops, and exceptional private schools.This renovated historic Duplex property, Security Gate w/parking for 2 cars per unit. Large front yard & outdoor space, beautifully landscaped. Fenced in property on all sides for privacy/security. Pet-Friendly w/ fee (no dangerous breeds, upon approval) Central AC, Blinds, and Recessed lighting throughout Unit #2 on the 2nd floor has 1,500 sq ft 3 bedrooms/2 full baths. New Kitchen Appliances/Washer & Dryer, New AC. Master bedroom w/en-suite bathroom. 2 additional rooms, bedrooms/nursery/den/office. The living room opens to the outdoor terrace (entrance from the living room & bedroom )