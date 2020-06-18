All apartments in Miami
3775 Kumquat Ave

3775 Kumquat Avenue · (786) 329-9021
Location

3775 Kumquat Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
In the heart of Coconut Grove with a luscious canopy of palms, oaks, and tree-lined streets. Less than 1 mile to the heart of downtown Coconut Grove restaurants, shops, and exceptional private schools.This renovated historic Duplex property, Security Gate w/parking for 2 cars per unit. Large front yard & outdoor space, beautifully landscaped. Fenced in property on all sides for privacy/security. Pet-Friendly w/ fee (no dangerous breeds, upon approval) Central AC, Blinds, and Recessed lighting throughout Unit #2 on the 2nd floor has 1,500 sq ft 3 bedrooms/2 full baths. New Kitchen Appliances/Washer & Dryer, New AC. Master bedroom w/en-suite bathroom. 2 additional rooms, bedrooms/nursery/den/office. The living room opens to the outdoor terrace (entrance from the living room & bedroom )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Kumquat Ave have any available units?
3775 Kumquat Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 Kumquat Ave have?
Some of 3775 Kumquat Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Kumquat Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Kumquat Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Kumquat Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3775 Kumquat Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3775 Kumquat Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3775 Kumquat Ave does offer parking.
Does 3775 Kumquat Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3775 Kumquat Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Kumquat Ave have a pool?
No, 3775 Kumquat Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Kumquat Ave have accessible units?
No, 3775 Kumquat Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Kumquat Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3775 Kumquat Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
