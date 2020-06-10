All apartments in Miami
2656 SW 31st Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

2656 SW 31st Ct

2656 SW 31st Ct · (305) 323-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2656 SW 31st Ct, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2654 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! Amazing and newly painted 3/2 duplex for rent near Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, downtown and Key Biscayne. Seconds to US I, beaches, marina, restaurants, shops and major transportation. Great layout with spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, and washer/dryer in unit. Impact windows/door. Private backyard. Private side parking and street parking available. This perfect corner duplex is completely fenced with beautiful landscape. Easy to show. Contact realtor. 24 hours needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 SW 31st Ct have any available units?
2656 SW 31st Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 SW 31st Ct have?
Some of 2656 SW 31st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 SW 31st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2656 SW 31st Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 SW 31st Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2656 SW 31st Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2656 SW 31st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2656 SW 31st Ct does offer parking.
Does 2656 SW 31st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 SW 31st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 SW 31st Ct have a pool?
No, 2656 SW 31st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2656 SW 31st Ct have accessible units?
No, 2656 SW 31st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 SW 31st Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 SW 31st Ct has units with dishwashers.
