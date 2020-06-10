2656 SW 31st Ct

Amenities
Location, location, location! Amazing and newly painted 3/2 duplex for rent near Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, downtown and Key Biscayne. Seconds to US I, beaches, marina, restaurants, shops and major transportation. Great layout with spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, and washer/dryer in unit. Impact windows/door. Private backyard. Private side parking and street parking available. This perfect corner duplex is completely fenced with beautiful landscape. Easy to show. Contact realtor. 24 hours needed.