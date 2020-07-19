8018 Hastings St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aced8870bb ---- This craftsman home is the perfect place for you! With this spacious open layout, new appliance, and 3 bedrooms there is nothing more than you need. Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.