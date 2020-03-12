All apartments in Jacksonville
4535 POST ST

4535 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 POST ST have any available units?
4535 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 POST ST have?
Some of 4535 POST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
4535 POST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 POST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 POST ST is pet friendly.
Does 4535 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 4535 POST ST does offer parking.
Does 4535 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 POST ST have a pool?
No, 4535 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 4535 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 4535 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
