510 SW 5th Street

Private, gated, free-standing 1/1 remodeled cottage in highly sought after Tarpon River neighborhood, Close to downtown, beach, I-95, parks, shopping, theater and dining. Adorable, remodeled award-winning property. Fully furnished & equipped. Complete kitchen, new, full-size front loading washer/dryer, wood floors and new, porcelain tiled bathroom. Private, covered concrete driveway. Private yard to lounge on & enjoy fresh air. Wi-Fi, cable, water, sewer, trash & lawn service included. One person, no pets please. Available 6/1/20.