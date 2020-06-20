All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 510 SW 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
510 SW 5th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

510 SW 5th Street

510 SW 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Tarpon River
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 SW 5th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Tarpon River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
media room
Private, gated, free-standing 1/1 remodeled cottage in highly sought after Tarpon River neighborhood, Close to downtown, beach, I-95, parks, shopping, theater and dining. Adorable, remodeled award-winning property. Fully furnished & equipped. Complete kitchen, new, full-size front loading washer/dryer, wood floors and new, porcelain tiled bathroom. Private, covered concrete driveway. Private yard to lounge on & enjoy fresh air. Wi-Fi, cable, water, sewer, trash & lawn service included. One person, no pets please. Available 6/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 SW 5th Street have any available units?
510 SW 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 SW 5th Street have?
Some of 510 SW 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 SW 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 SW 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 SW 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 SW 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 510 SW 5th Street offer parking?
No, 510 SW 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 SW 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 SW 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 SW 5th Street have a pool?
No, 510 SW 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 SW 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 SW 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 SW 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 SW 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College