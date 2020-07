Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool e-payments package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center concierge hot tub

Live at ORA Flagler Village; work in Miami or West Palm.



LIVE THE BRIGHT LIFE IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Step up and step out to Flagler Village, where the pulsating art culture is rivaled only by the exquisite aesthetic within our walls. Here, living is easy; airy; bright, with a brag-worthy community and craveable comforts like our top-tier technogym, rejuvenating yoga room, and crystal clear pool to live your best life.

Imbibe and inspire your day-to-day with the hottest bars and cafes, trendy shopping, the beach, downtown, and the Brightline ever near. Then, come home to sleek quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample walk-in closets and wood-style plank flooring—the ultimate setup for friends to envy and enjoy. The BRIGHT LIFE awaits at ORA Flagler Village Apartments.