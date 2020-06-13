/
roosevelt gardens
738 Apartments for rent in Roosevelt Gardens, FL
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2551 NW 15 ST
2551 NW 15th St, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2046 sqft
Large 4- 1 1/2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
1251 NW 30 Avenue #1
1251 NW 30th Ave, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
845 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom - Voucher Welcome - Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Updated throughout, ready for move in first week of February. Vouchers welcome! Tenants pay all utilities and repairs of $100 or less. $60 application fee per adult.
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2780 NW 14th St
2780 Northwest 14th Street, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
Newly renovated 3BR /2bath Duplex. Central AC, 2 parkings, yard. Low deposit, no application fee, Washer & Dryer Section 8 welcome.
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2605 NW 14 ST
2605 Northwest 14th Street, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2-1 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST HAVE
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1712 NW 16 ST
1712 Northwest 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1990 sqft
Large 4-2 house with central air and hookups for washer and dryer - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1223 NW 18 AVE
1223 Northwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
1475 sqft
Nice 5-2 house with big backyard - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR
1615 Lauderdale Manor Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1675 sqft
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR Available 06/30/20 4-2 house fully remodeled - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
2835 NW 6th Ct
2835 Northwest 6th Court, Washington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GREAT APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOY! CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS! FOR SHOWINGS
Dorsey-Riverbend
1 Unit Available
519 NW 20th Ave
519 Northwest 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1110 sqft
3/2 single family house conveniently located close to parks, schools and downtown Fort Lauderdale. Freshly painted it's ready for a new family! Laundry room, backyard with a beautiful poinciana tree.
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 14th Ct
1530 Northwest 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1000 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 3 bed/1 bath home in Lauderdale Manors, east of I-95.
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1553 NW 15th Ter
1553 Northwest 15th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
912 sqft
NICE 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN HOT LAUDERDALE MANORS...CENTRAL A/C...TILE FLOORING... LARGE BACKYARD...CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, SCHOOLS AND I-95. Available after September 5, 2020.
Dorsey-Riverbend
1 Unit Available
1615 NW 5th St
1615 Northwest 5th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
SHORT OR ANNUAL RENTAL. Fort Lauderdale Professionals OR who will stay can enjoy this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with private driveway, walkway and patio.
Durrs
1 Unit Available
1617 NW 7 Place
1617 Northwest 7th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,499
2387 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath, two story 2,387 square foot renovated SF Home. Featuring Porcelain Marble & Wood Floors, Outside rec.
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1600 NW 14th Ct
1600 Northwest 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NICE UNIT GOOD LOCATION Beautiful home Excellent 3/1 home for rent. proximity to the beach, shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown, and I-95 Home features a large fenced in yard, central AC, laundry room, EASY TO SHOW !!!
1 Unit Available
3420 Northwest 7th Street
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
3720 Northwest 9th Street
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1650 sqft
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Broward Estates
1 Unit Available
3600 NW 7th St
3600 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tropicana Park. Modern and freshly painted! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry in kitchen. New roof, wall unit air conditioners.
Lake Aire Palm View
1 Unit Available
1808 NW 24th Ter
1808 Northwest 24th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
645 sqft
Single Family Home 2 bedroom 1 bath large yard. - Single-family home! Plenty of parking lots of green space in the backyard. Two bedroom one bath available now. Non-Refundable pet fee $300 Call Today! 954-361-8900 https://keyrentersouthflorida.
1 Unit Available
1426 NW 34 Way
1426 Northwest 34th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Gated community close to everything. Close to shopping and easy access to freeways. Professionally managed. You will be happy to call this home.
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
2431 Northwest 9th Street
2431 Northwest 9th Street, Franklin Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
431 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Broward Estates
1 Unit Available
3510 NW 7th St
3510 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
Beautful hom ein lauderhill! A must see! (RLNE5132973)
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1606 NW 13th Ct
1606 Northwest 13th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Upgraded 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms for rent with options to buy. New appliances, tile floor, impact windows, large back yard with many fruit trees.
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
