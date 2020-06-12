/
/
lauderdale by the sea
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
224 Hibiscus Ave
224 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
Fantastic Lauderdale By The Sea location! Just across from the beach, and down the street from the village. Really cute and clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Updated with fresh white kitchen, new appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4241 El Mar Dr
4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2991 sqft
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4520 El Mar Dr
4520 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
984 sqft
Come check out the Amazing View from its 400 sq. ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
229 E Commercial Blvd
229 Commercial Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautuful,modern, espacious,bright,fully equipped, brand new remodeled one bedroom / one bath apartment on the very well known Commercial Boulevard / A1A; walking distance to the beach, restaurants, enterteinment, boutiques, groceries, pharmacies,
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
230 Marine Ct
230 Marine Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Classic Florida living! Well-priced and freshly-painted intracoastal-front apartment within a few blocks to the Beach! Awesome location with easy walk to Lauderdale by the Sea's fantastic bars, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
228 CODRINGTON DR
228 Codrington Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1713 sqft
Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1800 S Ocean Blvd
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 Poinciana St
4445 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 1 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATHS * NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
515 sqft
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
283 S Imperial Ln
283 Imperial Ln, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1985 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM - beautiful single family home - 3 bed rooms - 2 full bath and 1/2, fully renovated - 5 MINUTES WALK TO THE BEACH - SHOPPING - ENTERTAINMENT -
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5000 N Ocean Blvd
5000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
VACANT AVAILABLE NOW UNIT NOVEMBER 30TH. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, LARGE (1,500 sq. ft.) 2/2 UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1500 S Ocean Blvd
1500 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL***DIRECT OCEANFRONT*** WITH SPECTACULAR DIRECT OCEAN & CITY VIEWS in quiet building.
