Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool pool table lobby tennis court valet service cats allowed dogs allowed conference room courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pet friendly wine room

Sunrise Harbor Luxury Apartments...Just a bridge away from the ocean... And a lifetime away from the ordinary! Sunrise Harbor puts the best of Fort Lauderdale right outside your door. Our apartments are right on the edge of the beautiful Coral and Sunrise Bay areas and only minutes away from the shore. From the relaxing beaches to the incredible variety of shops and restaurants, you will love to come home to our prestigious community. Find serenity in our opulent spaces, tasteful architecture, lavish finishes, and charming amenities. As for your desires, simply ask our valet, concierge, or 24-hour attended lobby personnel to accommodate you. Come home to our luxury apartments - perfectly located in the attractive Coral Ridge area of Fort Lauderdale. Wake up to the robust aroma of coffee on your private balcony that features breathtaking views of the bay. Invite friends over for an afternoon social function at our welcoming clubhouse. Head out for a colorful South Florida evening ...