Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort lauderdale
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

144 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
300 SW 1st Ave
300 Southwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GET $1500 BACK WITH MOVE IN!! - Property Id: 267183 Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5
912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer) In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1
916 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Rent with ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED (wifi, electric, water, trash and sewer) for $2150. A nice fully upgraded and renovated apartment 2 Beds 2 Bath with tropical landscape + lots of parking space, TWO pools, outside patio for entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Heights
1 Unit Available
301 SW 1st Ave
301 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ask Me How To Get 1 Month Free Minimum!! - Property Id: 272805 Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5811 NE 14th Ln
5811 Northeast 14th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1809 sqft
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
2212 SE 4th Ave
2212 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
Available 06/17/20 1/1 Furnished Everything Included - Property Id: 297405 Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1791 NE 4th Avenue
1791 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1760 sqft
Waterfront Furnished Townhome on Wilton Dr. - Property Id: 282401 Spacious furnished newly updated 2 bedroom/2.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
101 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,495
PANORAMIC SE CORNER VIEWS FROM THIS HIGHLY DESIRABLE SPECTACULAR CONDO THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH TOP QUALITY CRAFTMANSHIP! NO EXPENSE SPARED! LOCATED HIGH ON THE 24th FLOOR, UNOBSTRUCTED 180* VIEWS WITH PRIVATE WRAPAROUND BALCONY!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 32nd Ave
3301 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1111 sqft
Calling all Snowbirds! Amazing Seasonal Rental Available November 1st 2020 - May 1st 2021. 6 Month Lease Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 baths corner unit exquisitely updated and fully remodeled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Holiday Dr
1200 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1937 sqft
Yearly or seasonal rent! Elegant furnished unit with new wood floor with amazing ocean and city views from floor to ceiling. Oversize wraparound balcony to enjoy watching sunrise and sunset.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5430 NE 17th Terr
5430 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing. Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1150 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
322 SW 20th St
322 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flagler Heights
1 Unit Available
444 NW 1st Ave
444 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 1 bedroom loft overlooks the FatVillage Arts district in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. It's beautifully furnished and you only need to bring your toothbrush.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Poinsettia Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 18th Ave
1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2804 sqft
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Key
1 Unit Available
2224 Sunrise Key Blvd
2224 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2798 sqft
You must see this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom 2800 square foot property that is now available for a short term lease from Aug - Nov. This tastefully furnished home has 100 feet of frontage on the Rio Barcelona Canal, one of the area's deepest waterways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
417 NE 17th Ave
417 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
480 sqft
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IN THE HEART OF VICTORIA PARK, MODERN, SLEEK STYLE, UNIT HAS CENTRAL A/C, LARGE WALKING CLOSETS, STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE THROUGHOUT AND CARPET IN

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lauderdale Beach
1 Unit Available
3048 N Ocean Blvd
3048 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
This property is a 2/2 duplex just a stones throw from the beach. Take a short stroll every day and enjoy the ocean. Perfect location close on A1A close to Oakland and all the action on 33rd St.

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Lauderdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Fort Lauderdale.
    • While Fort Lauderdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Lauderdale 3 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Accessible ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,000Fort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,100
    Fort Lauderdale Apartments with BalconyFort Lauderdale Apartments with GarageFort Lauderdale Apartments with GymFort Lauderdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Lauderdale Apartments with ParkingFort Lauderdale Apartments with Pool
    Fort Lauderdale Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Lauderdale Cheap PlacesFort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Furnished ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Luxury PlacesFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly PlacesFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
    Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
    River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
    Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Miami Dade College