AL
/
FL
/
fort lauderdale
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

122 Cheap Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dorsey-Riverbend
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 2nd St
1225 Northwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
2076 sqft
For Rent - East of 95 in Fort Lauderdale - 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom - Apartment in Fourplex - Water Included - Tenant Pays Electric - Parking Space Steps Away from Front Door - Ceramic Tile Flooring - Ready June 6th - Quick Hassle-Fee Approval

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
1108 Unit B 3
1108 NE 3rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,075
Your own place, Studio, Furnished, Patio, Off street Parking, Victoria Park, Come Stay and Play,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
635 NE 8th Ave
635 Northeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,049
350 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Renovated studio apartment with FREE on site laundry. Walking distance to Fresh Market, Las Olas Blvd, restaurants, bars, nightlife, downtown Fort Lauderdale, and just a five minute drive to the beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
50 SE 12th Street
50 Southeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
MAJOR SPECIAL! Move in with first month rent of $1,100 + $500 security deposit if tenant moves in on the 1st of the month. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the heart of fort lauderdale.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
920 NE 17 AV
920 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Cozy 1 bedroom unit,close to restaurant ,shopping and beach. Located in a Dead end quiet road. Easy and fast approval. Vacant, ready to move

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
918 NE 17 AV
918 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Cozy 1 Bath ,1 Bedroom unit,in the great Victoria Park area. Near beaches ,restaurants and shopping. Very quiet area

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
612 NE 17th Way
612 Northeast 17th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
230 sqft
Victoria Park Studio, electric included! LOCATION is outstanding. Attractive residential triplex with nice private yard, washer and dryer on site.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tarpon River
1 Unit Available
622 SW 5th Ave
622 Southwest 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Walk to downtown and Las Olas Spacious updated kitchen, wonderful outside area on big lot. Walk to downtown and Las Olas and the new river and be picked up by the water taxi! Water is included. Plus there is a washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
15 SE 10th St
15 Southeast 10th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2333 sqft
Immaculate condition one bed one bath apartment in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Close to Las Olas, I-95, Beaches, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. 650+ Credit score required and tenant to prove 3x the rent in income.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
900 NE 14th Street - 8
900 Northeast 14th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Spacious apartment. Tile throughout. Large dining area. Recently rehabbed. Landlord pays for water, trash, and provides wifi. Conveniently located 1 mile north of Broward Blvd. and approx. 1/4 mile form Wilton Manors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
2101 SE 4th Ave
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
Great Studio for rent unfurnished $900 Furnished $950, good location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Knoll Ridge
1 Unit Available
5403 NE 22nd Ter
5403 Northeast 22nd Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COME FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GREAT CORAL RIDGE APARTMENT DUPLEX -2 STUDIOS AVAILABLE 1 FULL BATH --- TOTALLY REMODELED FURNISHED $925 OR UNFURNISHED $850 WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO WESTMINSTER SCHOOL, SHOPPING, BANKING AND GREAT DINING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Knoll Ridge
1 Unit Available
1820 NE 56th Street
1820 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
LARGE 1/1 APARTMENT. VERY SPECIOUS, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER APPLIANCES, CENTRAL AC, CERAMIC TILED FLOORS. 2 MILE TO THE BEACH AND DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL BLVD, SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AREA.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Progresso Village
1 Unit Available
720 NW 4TH AV
720 Northwest 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
COZY ONE BEDROOM. COMPLETELY RENOVATED. PRIVATE AND SECURE. CENTRAL AC, WATER INCLUDED. LOCATED BETWEEN SUNRISE AND BROWARD BLVD. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACHES. SECTION 8 WELCOME

1 of 10

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
1801 NE 62nd St
1801 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Lovely super clean complex with huge pool. This good size 2 bedroom 1 bath has its own W/D (grandfathered in). Newer tile floors throughout. Nice kitchen with 1 year old fridge. Across from Pine Crest. Great location - close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lauderdale

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
5168 NE 6th Ave
5168 Northeast 6th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Unit - Great Price - Great Location! 2nd floor, spacious walk-in closet, updated floor and bathroom, 1 parking spot is assigned plus plenty of guest parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. only 1 person, no overnight guests per city code. *** move in ASAP*** Private entrance on the side. Includes Water, electric, fridge and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM. FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.HAVE THE FEELING OF BEING IN A SPA VACATION IN THIS SANCTUARY HOUSE WITH 0.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1480 S Ocean Blvd
1480 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment available for annual rental. Building on the ocean....pool area and garden views....electric and water are included in rent....community pool, rec room, laundry on each floor....additional storage locker ....Parking for one vehicle .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
659 W Oakland Park Blvd
659 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
696 sqft
This is a 55+ Community! Great 1st floor Unit with convenient parking space! Apartment is completely tiled with a walk in shower in the bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
4250 NW 21st Ave
4250 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-In ready; Freshly painted one bedroom, one bathroom apartment; quiet neighborhood, close to all amenities, and bus route, making commute easy. Unit will pass Section-8 Housing inspection. Tenant pays $50.00 flat rate for water each month.
Rent Report
Fort Lauderdale

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Lauderdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Fort Lauderdale.
    • While Fort Lauderdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Lauderdale 3 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Accessible ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,000Fort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,100Fort Lauderdale Apartments with BalconyFort Lauderdale Apartments with GarageFort Lauderdale Apartments with GymFort Lauderdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Lauderdale Apartments with ParkingFort Lauderdale Apartments with PoolFort Lauderdale Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Lauderdale Cheap PlacesFort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Furnished ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Luxury PlacesFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly PlacesFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose ParkRiver OaksVictoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon RiverLake Ridge

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleAtlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiMiami Dade College