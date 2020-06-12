Apartment List
215 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Lake Ridge
26 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1352 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Harbordale
44 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
35 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Beverly Heights
80 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1174 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! Experience Laureat from the comfort of your home. Contact us today for additional tour options.Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
188 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Flagler Heights
11 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1393 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Flagler Heights
255 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Beverly Heights
14 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Flagler Heights
40 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
River Oaks
26 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
336 Units Available
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
12 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Victoria Park
26 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1316 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Tarpon River
21 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Beverly Heights
362 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Flagler Heights
50 Units Available
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
River Oaks
35 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,537
1585 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Progresso Village
137 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Coral Ridge
37 Units Available
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1458 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Poinsettia Heights
25 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Lauderdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Fort Lauderdale.
    • While Fort Lauderdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

