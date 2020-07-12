/
harbordale
590 Apartments for rent in Harbordale, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
65 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,956
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1819 SE 17th St
1819 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1598 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near 17th Street bridge. Can be rented with or without furnishings. Split floor plan and large balcony to relax. Tile thought the main living area and kitchen. Berber in bedrooms. Very large master walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Miami Rd
1405 South Miami Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
609 sqft
Lovely "Melrose Place" style Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with garden and pool views. Neutral fresh paint tones and neutral tile floors throughout. Brand new electric panel. Spacious walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2027 SE 10th Ave
2027 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
878 sqft
Gated Village East beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath with one car garage attached plus one parking space outside garage. Washer and Dryer in Garage. GREAT LOCATION! 1.5 miles from FT.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1600 SE 15th St
1600 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full waterfront condo for rent in east Fort Lauderdale. Everything is completed redone. Brand New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new bathrooms, beautiful furniture, tile floor throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1490 SE 15th St
1490 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished contemporary living in the heart of Intracoastal waters and beaches. This gorgeous contemporary unit is a 2/2 with open floor plan, 18' vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase to the lofty master bedroom that is consumed with natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Miami Rd
2110 South Miami Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This short term rental is available for one month, two months, three months....up to six months (at year's end - 2020).
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1510 SE 15th St
1510 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A WONDERFUL, FRIENDLY, LOW-KEY CONDO COMPLEX, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN FT. LAUD.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1000 SE 15th St
1000 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
670 sqft
COMPLETELY GATED COMPLEX REQUIRES SECURITY CODE TO ENTER! GORGEOUS COMMUNITY POOL AND LUSH TROPICAL GARDENS,, NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,NEW OVEN/RANGE JUST INSTALLED,TILE FLOORS, UPDATED BATHROOM REMODELED
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Miami Rd
1905 South Miami Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
NO association so approval is quick. Big spacious rooms, tiled floor throughout, separate dining area, pantry, wall to wall closets, stove, refrigerator, Moen faucets, laundry....Walking distance to shops, entertainment, beach, LA Fitness....
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1919 SE 10th Ave
1919 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
877 sqft
Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1625 SE 10th Ave
1625 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
VERY SHARP FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! NE CORNER APT WITH WRAPAROUND BALCONY AND CITY SKYLINE VIEWS. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. NEW A/C. IMPACT WINDOWS. FRESHLY PAINTED.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2009 SE 10th Ave
2009 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1054 sqft
You must see this amazing two bedroom condo in the best location in Fort Lauderdale. Large two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms and closets. Large dining/living room area with a balcony overlooking the pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
732 SE 15th Street #5
732 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE** New stunning CORNER apartment In great LOCATION!!! Minutes from Las Olas, the beautiful beaches of Ft. Lauderdale, airports, hospitals, and Federal Hwy. EZ walk to Harbor Shops, Restaurants, And LA Fitness.
Results within 1 mile of Harbordale
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
43 Units Available
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,020
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
433 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,587
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
159 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
20 Units Available
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,566
1415 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
287 Units Available
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,608
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 E Las Olas Blvd
515 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
2 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price! - Property Id: 310188 2 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price! Smack in the middle of FTL's trendy bars, great restaurants, yearly festivals and the Las Olas Arts District.
