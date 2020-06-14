Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort lauderdale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:29 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Lauderdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beverly Heights
1 Unit Available
111 SE 8th Ave
111 Southeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1320 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished, 2-Bedroom/2.5 Bath unit in Luxury Boutique Building with 2 Garage Parking Spaces, 24-Hour Front Desk, Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Gym and Club Room. Open Living Space is perfect for Entertaining with 10 ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Holiday Dr
1200 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
2296 sqft
Yearly or seasonal rent! Elegant furnished unit with new wood floor with amazing ocean and city views from floor to ceiling. Oversize wraparound balcony to enjoy watching sunrise and sunset.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seven Isles
1 Unit Available
2425 Barcelona Dr
2425 Barcelona Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2595 sqft
Fully Furnished with Recent Renovations. Oversized 0.36 acres with lots of yard and privacy. Park-Like Setting with Stacked Stone Façade, Impact Glass, Hardwood Floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
350 SE 2ND ST
350 Southeast 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
FURNISHED 2BR/2BATH CORNER UNIT ON A HIGH FLOOR WITH/AMAZING CITY VIEWS. NEW S/S APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS W/FULL BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, MARBLE IN THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
120 NE 16TH TER
120 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2929 sqft
Huge End Unit 3 br 4 bath townhouse with private elevator on 3 levels. Live like a millionaire. New construction with top of the line finishes. Granite/wood/stainless kitchen with GAS cook top. All impact windows and doors. 2 Zones of a/c.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
1604 NE 5th Ct
1604 Northeast 5th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1119 sqft
Victoria Park Beauty! Newly Renovated with beautiful grey wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite, washer dryer in unit and added storage. Huge PRIVATE fenced back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to downtown, beaches and shops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
116 NE 8th Ave
116 Northeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very private setting. Wood floors, central A/C. 1 bedroom 2 bath Home located in quiet Victoria Park within walking distance of Las Olas. Pets allowed. Long term lease. FIRST, LAST & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. NO AGGRESSIVE PET BREEDS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1813 Middle River Dr.
1813 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1150 sqft
Tropical paradise, tranquil, quiet and conveniently located. Renovated with hardwood floors, cove molding, granite counter tops & new cabinets. Impact windows and doors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
Sevilla Palace At Victoria Pal
744 Northeast 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location. Beautiful Victoria Park area. Across from Holiday Park. Bike to beach, Las Olas, Downtown Fort Lauderdale!!!!! Washer and Dryer inside condo. Wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3008 Riverland Rd
3008 Riverland Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2190 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME LOCATED ON .37 ACRE LOT SURROUNDED BY OAK TREES AND TROPICAL LANDSCAPING. Large circular driveway with plenty of space to park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
715 NE 1st St
715 Northeast 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Shorter term fully furnished rental. Minimum four months but available until 12/15/20. "Melrose Place" style 2/1.5 garden townhome in Victoria Park. Charming community pool and grounds, private patio, updated kitchen and bath. Tile and wood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
708 SE 6th
708 Southeast 6th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2172 sqft
Looking a 3 to 5 month short term rental.Beautiful charming home in a wonderful location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hendricks and Venice Isles
1 Unit Available
168 Isle Of Venice Dr
168 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
4070 sqft
LAS OLAS TOWNHOUSE Rental Weekly $3,250, biweekly $5,500 or Monthly $8,995 / Dock w/ Boat Lift private waterfront Las Olas Isles luxury townhome has it all!! Ultra high-end features: ELEVATOR , GAS STOVE, custom mahogany kitchen cabinetry, GRANITE,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1775 N. Andrews Square #110
1775 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Durrs
1 Unit Available
1617 NW 7 Place
1617 Northwest 7th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,499
2387 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath, two story 2,387 square foot renovated SF Home. Featuring Porcelain Marble & Wood Floors, Outside rec.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Landings
1 Unit Available
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2101 sqft
Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Landings
1 Unit Available
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3967 sqft
Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2001 North Ocean Boulevard
2001 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #4B, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tarpon River
1 Unit Available
510 SW 5th Street
510 SW 5th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Private, gated, free-standing 1/1 remodeled cottage in highly sought after Tarpon River neighborhood, Close to downtown, beach, I-95, parks, shopping, theater and dining. Adorable, remodeled award-winning property. Fully furnished & equipped.

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Flagler Heights
1 Unit Available
410 NW 1st
410 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1051 sqft
ELEVATED LIFESTYLE IN A ONE OF A KIND 1 BEDROOM LOFT FEATURING A HUGE TERRACE WHICH MAKES THIS DOWNTOWN MID RISE CONDO FEEL LIKE YOUR OWN PRIVATE GETAWAY.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
2845 NE 9th St
2845 Northeast 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
LUXURY CONDO ON INTRACOASTAL WITH AMAZING INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN VIEWS.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1344 NW 9th Ave
1344 Northwest 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
ENTIRE HOUSE ?? Amazon Echo Self Check-in The house has everything you will need for a safe, comfortable, and relaxed stay: a well-equipped kitchen, washer+dryer, bed linens, towels, iron+ironing board, full length mirrors,55 inchTV ??, Netflix,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2815 NE 33rd Ave
2815 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Awesome Intra-coastal views from the living room - 2nd bedroom is being used as a den but has its own walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Lauderdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Lauderdale 3 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Accessible ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,000Fort Lauderdale Apartments under $1,100
Fort Lauderdale Apartments with BalconyFort Lauderdale Apartments with GarageFort Lauderdale Apartments with GymFort Lauderdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Lauderdale Apartments with ParkingFort Lauderdale Apartments with Pool
Fort Lauderdale Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Lauderdale Cheap PlacesFort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Furnished ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Luxury PlacesFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly PlacesFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College