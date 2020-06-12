Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM

191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1402 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
$
Flagler Heights
21 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,589
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
36 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1520 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
Port Royale
52 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1357 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
Beverly Heights
80 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,389
1534 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! Experience Laureat from the comfort of your home. Contact us today for additional tour options.Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Flagler Heights
10 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,663
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Beverly Heights
362 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1714 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Flagler Heights
39 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1350 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,588
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
334 Units Available
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,475
2080 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
188 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,519
1376 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Coral Ridge
37 Units Available
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Flagler Heights
255 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1446 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Poinsettia Heights
25 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,308
1288 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
1600 NE 56TH ST
1600 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
2100 sqft
EXQUISITELY REMODELED WITH ALL ELITE UPGRADES, 20" PORCELAIN FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DESIGNER GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPGRADED FIXTURES, JETTED TUB/SHOWER IN MASTER SUITE, 2 BIG WALK-IN CLOSETS, LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER AND

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2200 N Ocean Blvd
2200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
1802 sqft
The #1 building in Fort Lauderdale and newest direct oceanfront building available for lease! Auberge has every amenity desired - on-site full service spa, 5-star dining, lap pool and leisure pool, private gym, 2 kids rooms (older and younger),

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Harbour Inlet
1 Unit Available
1779 Marietta Drive
1779 Marietta Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2374 sqft
1779 Marietta Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flagler Heights
1 Unit Available
428 NE 3rd Ave
428 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
3 Bedrooms - 2 Months Free! - Trendy Locale! - Property Id: 300194 3 Bedrooms - 2 Months Free! - Trendy Locale! Hipster-friendly neighborhood with dynamic energy and edgy appeal - artistic epicenter, right by FAT Village with lifestyle luxuries

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR
1615 Lauderdale Manor Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR Available 06/30/20 4-2 house fully remodeled - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1213 NW 16th Court
1213 Northwest 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Marina Bay Dr E
2400 Marina Bay East Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life! - Property Id: 290899 3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life! Waterfront homes, country club amenities and docks available for prices that can't be beat! Rent: $2,192 Square Feet: 1,431 Deposit: $800 Bedrooms: 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1424 NW 8 AVE
1424 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 duplex with central air and hookups for washer and dryer - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Lauderdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Fort Lauderdale.
    • While Fort Lauderdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

