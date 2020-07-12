/
/
/
tarpon river
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Tarpon River, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
310 SW 11th Ct
310 Southwest 11th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Well-priced, spacious, sunlit 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome on peaceful Tarpon River in ideally located Croissant Park/Tarpon River area, close to Downtown, Las Olas, Broward Health Hospital, the beach, airport & port.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1000 River Reach Dr
1000 River Reach Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning top floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with fantastic sunset views. Featuring a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stone tile back splash.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
846 SW 10th St
846 Southwest 10th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
Private fenced in patio and yard, 1 Bedroom 1Bath - 1 side of duplex, private entrance all located on the first floor, Bright open living room kitchen area, Yard being fenced and cleaned up now, ready to rent.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1201 River Reach Dr
1201 River Reach Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGEST RIVER REACH 1 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH UNIT WITH APPROX. 1,032 SQ. FT. VERY SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SEPARATE DINING AREA. NEUTRAL DECORATOR COLORS AND GREAT VIEW OVERLOOKING POOL AND BOATS ON THE CANAL.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
906 SW 4 Ave
906 SW 4 Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
You want to live in the exclusive area of Fort Lauderdale we have this spacious modern and super comfortable house with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and extra, 1 half bathroom for visitors. .
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 SW 9th St
320 Southwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Do You want to live in the exclusive area of Fort Lauderdale? We have this spacious modern and super comfortable house with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and extra, 1 half bathroom for visitors. .
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
1131 SW 8th Ave
1131 SW 8 Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1124 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Water Front Home for rent with large fenced in yard
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon River
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
79 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1174 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
35 Units Available
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
110 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
43 Units Available
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,020
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
433 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,587
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
158 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,566
1415 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
287 Units Available
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
300 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,608
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLDania Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderhill, FLWilton Manors, FLOakland Park, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL