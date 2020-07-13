AL
111 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
50 SE 12th Street
50 Southeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
MAJOR SPECIAL! Move in with first month rent of $1,100 + $500 security deposit if tenant moves in on the 1st of the month. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the heart of fort lauderdale.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
920 NE 17 AV
920 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Cozy 1 bedroom unit,close to restaurant ,shopping and beach. Located in a Dead end quiet road. Easy and fast approval. Vacant, ready to move

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
1723 NE 9th St
1723 Northeast 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,100
FULLY FURNISHED Studio with a 1 bathroom and great shower. Very spacious -400 SF . IN ONE OF THE BEST FORT LAUDERDALE VICTORIA PARK NEIGHBORHOOD!!!!! GREAT DEAL WILL NOT LAST!!!!!! we will have the next door studio available from the 1st of July

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
900 NE 14th Street - 8
900 Northeast 14th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Spacious apartment. Tile throughout. Large dining area. Recently rehabbed. Landlord pays for water, trash, and provides wifi. Conveniently located 1 mile north of Broward Blvd. and approx. 1/4 mile form Wilton Manors.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
1801 NE 62nd St
1801 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Lovely super clean complex with huge pool. This good size 2 bedroom 1 bath has its own W/D (grandfathered in). Newer tile floors throughout. Nice kitchen with 1 year old fridge. Across from Pine Crest. Great location - close to everything.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Home Beautiful Park
633 NW 11th Ave
633 Northwest 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2024 sqft
great 2/1 tile floor just been painted ready to move in

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
918 NE 17 Av
918 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Cozy 1 Bedroom ,1 Bath front unit with terrace ,in the great Victoria Park area. Near beaches ,restaurants and shopping. Very quiet area

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1045 N Andrews Ave - 6
1045 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$895
500 sqft
Base Rent: $895 Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*) Total Rent: $920.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
612 Northeast 29th Drive
612 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
750 sqft
612 Northeast 29th Drive Apt #2, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Apartment Guy, www.Rent100.com, (954) 549-7405. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
610 Northeast 29th Drive
610 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
610 Northeast 29th Drive Apt #6, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Apartment Guy, www.Rent100.com, (954) 549-7405. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3045 NE 16th Ave
3045 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURIOUS STUDIO . APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BATHROOM AND BEAUTIFUL POOL. NEW WOOD FLOORS, SUPER HIGH-END BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUBS AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM, PRIVATE ENTRANCE , KEY WEST STYLE OUTDOOR PRIVATE KITCHEN.NEVER HAVE YOUR LIVING SPACE SMELL LIKE FOOD AGAIN.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
3400 NW 30 St
3400 Northwest 30th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in with just first months rent! Cute and clean 1/1 in Lauderdale Lakes. Large living area with tile floor throughout. Community is close to shopping/dining, turnpike, I95.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
231 SW 15th St
231 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful 1/1 renovate with private yards in back and impact windows.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
305 NE 2nd Ave
305 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$995
Charming Studio guest house with modern kitchenette featuring quartz counter cook top. Fenced in private yard on a cul de sac road in East Dania. Seeking long term tenant. Owner Agent. Tenant to contribute 75/month for electric and water usage.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2850 Somerset Dr
2850 Somerset Drive, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity for rent! Gated complex , first floor, Spacious First floor 1/1 condo . 55+ community of Somerset, located close to highways, shopping and more. enclosed balcony, lots of storage and walking closet, 24 hrs, security guard

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Estates
639 W OAKLAND PARK BLD
639 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Amazing 1 bedroom condo - totally renovated - new kitchen appliances, tile floor through out, new hurricane windows, freshly painted.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Rent Report
Fort Lauderdale

July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fort Lauderdale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Lauderdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Lauderdale fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

