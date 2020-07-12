/
downtown fort lauderdale
140 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
159 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
20 Units Available
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,566
1415 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
287 Units Available
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,608
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 E Las Olas Blvd
515 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
2 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price! - Property Id: 310188 2 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price! Smack in the middle of FTL's trendy bars, great restaurants, yearly festivals and the Las Olas Arts District.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
151 SW 2nd St
151 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Studio - $1000 Off! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas! - Property Id: 304105 Studio - $1,000 Off ! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas! Welcome to the social hub of Las Olas where the ground floor entertainment plaza adjoins the WHARF offering the best of FTL at
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
501 SE 6th Avenue
501 Southeast 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
610 sqft
WOW WHAT A DEAL...JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND VACANT, FAST APPROVAL! Price just dropped! Motivation is in the air!...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 SE 8th St
208 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat! - Property Id: 301919 Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat! Chic urban hideaway just steps from the convenience of downtown FTL! Rent: $1,700 Square Feet: 529 Deposit: $350 Bedrooms: 1 Bed Bathrooms:
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
350 Se 2nd St
350 Southeast 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1200 sqft
East facing penthouse with views all the way to the ocean. The only floor with 10 foot ceilings, 10 sliders to balcony and Jacuzzi tub with marble master bath walls to ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
333 Las Olas Way
333 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1161 sqft
BEAUTIFUL "SOHO" FLOORPLAN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH *FURNISHED* ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH RIVER VIEWS. FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. HIGH-END FINISHES AND APPLIANCES. WALK TO LAS OLAS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
511 SE 5th Ave
511 Southeast 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Largest 1 bedroom 1 bath with large walk in closet. European kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful magnificent riverfront view.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
347 N New River Dr
347 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
YOUR SEASONAL PARADISE IN DOWNTOWN FT. LAUDERDALE AWAITS! AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL, MINIMUM 3 MONTHS. FULLY FURNISHED - SPLIT FLOOR PLAN & WALK IN CLOSETS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
808 SE 2nd Ct
808 SE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, less than 1 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned studio & garden areas. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
411 N New River Dr
411 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HIGH FLOOR TASTEFULLY DECORATED BRADFORD MODEL - 2BR/2BTH WITH OVERSIZED TERRACE OFFERING OUTSTANDING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE NEW RIVER, CITY, PORT EVERGLADES & OCEAN.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Las Olas
100 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1867 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURIOUS LAS OLAS UNIT FOR LEASE! ONE OF A KIND 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM PLUS DEN WITH OVER 1800 SQ FEET OF WRAP AROUND TERRACE SPACE OVERLOOKING THE RIVER, PARK, POOL AND CITY.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
520 Southeast 5th Avenue
520 Southeast 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1119 sqft
Live The Las Olas Dream in This Beautiful 2 Bd/ 2 Ba Located in One Of The Most Desirable Residential Condominium Complexes in Downtown Ft. Lauderdale! Split Floor Plan, Open Kitchen Design, Extra Large Walk-In Closets, W/D in Unit, Balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
300 SW 1st Ave
300 Southwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1005 sqft
Ask me how to get free rent!! - Property Id: 317071 Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
65 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,956
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
79 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1174 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
27 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
110 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
