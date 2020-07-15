Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

84 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
65 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
158 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
428 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,602
565 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
283 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
44 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
36 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
230 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
1 of 68

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
53 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,700
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
297 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,010
897 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5
912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer) In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
3020 Seville St
3020 Seville Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,500
3640 sqft
Live on Ft. Lauderdale Beach in turnkey furnished studio! Unit is modern and fully renovated. Features small kitchenette area that includes refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and King size bed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
500 Hendricks Isle
500 Hendricks Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,395
550 sqft
ONLY UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR ! !Life is a beach at 500 HENDRICKS CONDO AND MARINA!!Live here & enjoy a short walk to shops & dining on Las Olas. In a few minutes you can be at the beach or at the airport.This is a small,quite complex with only 5 units.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Progresso Village
804 NW 2nd Ct
804 NW 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, less than 1 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned studio & garden areas. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
808 SE 2nd Ct
808 SE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, less than 1 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned studio & garden areas. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
1723 NE 9th St
1723 Northeast 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,100
FULLY FURNISHED Studio with a 1 bathroom and great shower. Very spacious -400 SF . IN ONE OF THE BEST FORT LAUDERDALE VICTORIA PARK NEIGHBORHOOD!!!!! GREAT DEAL WILL NOT LAST!!!!!! we will have the next door studio available from the 1st of July

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ridge
1045 NE 18th Ave
1045 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,599
Amazing brand new studio fully furnished in a Boutique Style Building with pool in East Fort Lauderdale. Modern Style. Bright and spacious. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, Restaurants, supermarkets, banks and gas stations.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1045 N Andrews Ave - 6
1045 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$895
500 sqft
Base Rent: $895 Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*) Total Rent: $920.

July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fort Lauderdale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Lauderdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Lauderdale fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

