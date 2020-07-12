/
flagler heights
171 Apartments for rent in Flagler Heights, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
27 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
43 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
232 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 19 at 02:43pm
7 Units Available
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
The Edge by Common’s gorgeous apartments are only matched by its incredible amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and recreation room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 NE 4th St
16 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,987
1 Bedroom - 2 Months Free! - Stunning Views! - Property Id: 305979 1 Bedroom - 2 Months Free! - Stunning Views! One of FTL's most desirable neighborhoods, fine restaurants, entertainment and shopping minutes away! Rent: $1,987 Square Feet:
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 NE 2nd St
501 Northeast 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free - New Luxury in Flagler! - Property Id: 302273 2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free - New Luxury in Flagler! Enjoy FTL's most trendy and eclectic neighborhood from your brand new luxury home! Rent: $2,445 Square Feet: 1,914 Deposit:
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
605 NE 2nd ave
605 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1597 sqft
2 bedroom and den and 3 bedrooms available. 24 hour approval, no association, First and security gets you in. Very unique newer construction townhouse coming available.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
410 NW 1st Ave
410 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1051 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in one of the hottest areas of downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath loft that boasts 14' feet floor to ceiling. Over 1,000 sq. ft. of urban living.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
633 NE 2nd Ave
633 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
855 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded very clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in downtown Fort Lauderdale - Flagler Village surrounded by new constructions. Great neighborhood. Fantastic patio to relax. 1st floor corner unit. Newer appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 NE 4th Ave
401 NE 4th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village! - Property Id: 308905 2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village! In the heart of Fort Lauderdale's most vibrant neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 N Andrews Ave
440 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Studio - 2 Months Free! - New Building! - Property Id: 296174 Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Art Deco Building! New construction building mirrors the art and technology of the FATVillage neighborhood with a ground floor that is a mix of
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 NE 5th Ter
510 Northeast 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Great Price! - Property Id: 293702 2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Luxury & Great Price! Spacious luxury homes with 10' ceilings in the heart of FTL's trendiest neighborhood that are priced right! Rent:
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 NE 6th St
411 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building! - Property Id: 289427 Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building! Museums, Theaters, Art Galleries, Fine Dining, Parks and Beaches - a true mosaic of all SoFlo has to offer in this
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
533 NE 3rd Ave Apt 349
533 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 1st & security! One of downtown fort lauder-dales best deals has a 2/2 apartment available with all the great amenities that come with much higher priced buildings in the same area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
315 NE 3rd Ave
315 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE 19TH FLOOR WITH OCEAN VIEWS IN FLAGLER VILLAGE. WHITE CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
711 NE 2nd Ave
711 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
20 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor corner unit in Flagler village in downtown Fort Lauderdale! Building is well maintained and all tenants are strictly screened. Walk to nearby restaurants, bars, breweries, and shops! Only a few miles to beach!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
715 NE 2nd Ave
715 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
5328 sqft
First floor unit in Flagler village in downtown Fort Lauderdale! Building is well maintained and all tenants are strictly screened.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
301 NE 3rd Ave
301 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1076 sqft
Luxury Apartment- 2 Months Free rent - Property Id: 316326 High end apartments located in one of the most desired areas of Fort Lauderdale. Stunning views of the city from every home. Fully equipped modern features and exclusive amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Heights
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
24 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
79 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1174 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
