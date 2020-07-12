/
coral ridge
Last updated July 12 2020
166 Apartments for rent in Coral Ridge, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12
$
42 Units Available
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2900 NE 30th St
2900 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled studio on the intracoastal with lots of closet spaces, HUGE balcony, hurricane proof windows, stainless steel appliances, custom made cabinets and quartz counter.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1030 Seminole Dr
1030 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,156
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2425 NE 25th Pl
2425 Northeast 25th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,250
900 sqft
Vacation Location! Beautiful, new upscale remodeled, full size washer and dryer, furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with brand new pool, your own laundry room, hot water on demand, outdoor yard area and plenty of parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2850 NE 30th St
2850 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
620 sqft
Stunning 1 BR 1 BA second floor beautifully updated luxury furnished apartment with spectacular waterfront views. Boat dockage, when available, has no fixed bridges and a short run to the Intracoastal. New porcelain tile throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2737 NE 18th St
2737 Northeast 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,750
3200 sqft
Large home in the Bayview school district, with big bedrooms, outside entertaining area and unique additional living space consisting of two extra bedrooms with full bathroom that can be used as in in law suite, home office, or extra guest rooms.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2457 Bayview Dr
2457 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
1424 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Completely and beautifully remodeled ready for immediate occupancy and located in the heart of Coral Ridge neighborhood! Approximately 3,100 of total square feet, beautiful custom-Kitchen with quartz counter top.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2518 NE 12th St
2518 NE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1090 sqft
Welcome to Villa Aquazul! Tastefully remodeled duplex in desirable Coral Ridge walking distance to the Beach, Mall, bars and restaurants.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2813 NE 29th St
2813 Northeast 29th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2152 sqft
Stunning Coral Ridge home for rent short term or long term. Three bedroom, two bath waterfront pool home. Includes boat lift with brand new 100 foot dock. Wide open floor plan giving you great views of the pool and water from all rooms in the home.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2516 NE 12th St
2516 Northeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
900 sqft
Welcome to Villa Aquazul! Tastefully remodeled duplex in highly desirable Coral Ridge, walking distance to the Beach, Mall, bars and restaurants. This 2 bed/2 bath will comfortably accommodate your party of 4.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1040 Seminole Dr
1040 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1493 sqft
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2572 NE 26th St
2572 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1606 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious Coral Ridge neighborhood. This Lovely Home features include a large spacious open floor plan. From the moment you set into the home you’re welcomed in tons of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1839 Middle River Drive
1839 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1196 sqft
1839 Middle River Drive Apt #100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2555 NE 11th St
2555 Northeast 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom tastefully furnished condo conveniently within walking distance from the beach. This property is directly behind Publix, across the street from the Galleria Mall, walking distance to local restaurants and Starbuck's.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2855 NE 30th St
2855 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath with 1000 sq ft on the first floor very tastefully furnished with king sized bed, flat screen tv’s stainless steel appliances, coffee maker, and more. Assigned parking in the back for 2 cars.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2716 NE 30th place
2716 Northeast 30th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Ground floor unit in great location eat of US 1 ( Federal Hwy) and blocks to the beach, 3 blocks to Coral Ridge Mall ( Target, Publix, Post Office, AMC Theaters, TJ MAX, Home Good, Marshals, Ross, etc).
1 of 8
Last updated February 28
1 Unit Available
2555 NE 11TH ST
2555 NE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
949 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath penthouse unit, offering views of the intracoastal and ocean from the bedroom and living room areas. Fully impact windows and doors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2800 Yacht Club Blvd
2800 Yacht Club Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,091
3 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Mega Yacht Marina! - Property Id: 305208 3 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Mega Yacht Marina! High-end residences with the Atlantic Ocean, Galleria Mall and Fine Dining all within walking distance! Rent: $4,091 Square Feet:
Results within 1 mile of Coral Ridge
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12
23 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12
$
37 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12
37 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1576 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
