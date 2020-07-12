/
river oaks
633 Apartments for rent in River Oaks, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 of 29
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
20 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW 19th St
917 Southwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1777 sqft
Immaculate remodeled & spacious single family 3 BR 2 BATH HOME. Very large third bedroom has standalone closets and separate entrance making it suitable for use as an office if desired.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1501 SW 24th St
1501 Southwest 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Gorgeous 1-1 in a quiet neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale! This recently refurbished space is perfect for peace and quiet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1535 SW 23RD ST
1535 Southwest 23rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2259 sqft
BUILT 2012, SPACIOUS & WELL MAINTAINED, ON QUIET NEIGHBORLY STREET. IMPACT WINDOWS, S/S APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, ELEGANT LIVING.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Guava Isle
1205 Guava Isle, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
This beautiful home is located on waterfront with a dock on a deep water canal. There is Ocean access without any fixed bridges.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2504 SW 14th Ave
2504 Southwest 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL townhouse. GREAT LOCATION!!! Close to major highways. Minutes from the beach and Downtown Fort Lauderdale. This 3 story townhouse located in a gated community offers Granite counter tops, Italian Porcelanatto.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1012 SW 22nd St
1012 Southwest 22nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
A Rare find! This adorable and immaculate home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the main house with a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house in the back of the main property! Totally remodeled kitchen, flooring and much more! Accordian
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1200 SW 12
1200 Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,400
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUPER SWANKY, STUNNING RENOVATION-MODERNIZED, CORNER UNIT IN A GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY NEAR DOWNTOWN. EXCELLENT ACCESS TO EVERYTHING! SPACIOUS STUDIO W/ A FOLD AWAY BED ---LARGE LIVING AREA-- THE PERFECT HIDEAWAY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1502 SW 24th Street
1502 Southwest 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Owners pride and joy! This 2bed /1 bath unit features tile throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and mosaic tile backsplash. The two bedrooms are generous in size. Ample closet & storage space throughout.
Results within 1 mile of River Oaks
1 of 58
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1032 SW 22nd Ave
1032 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
This Beautiful home is actually a 3 Bedroom home, the third bedroom was opened for additional living space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1822 SW 5th St
1822 Southwest 5th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom villa style apartment with washer and dryer hook-up inside the apartment! Remodeled Kitchen, Open Floor Plan! Enjoy 2 community pools! Water, Trash and Pest Control Included in Rent! Prime Location! 5 minutes to
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
709 SW 13th Ave
709 Southwest 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
2696 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath located in East Fort Lauderdale. Impact Windows, Updated kitchen and bathroom, Private Patio, Laundry onsite, Tile Floors Throughout, Central AC.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
310 SW 11th Ct
310 Southwest 11th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Well-priced, spacious, sunlit 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome on peaceful Tarpon River in ideally located Croissant Park/Tarpon River area, close to Downtown, Las Olas, Broward Health Hospital, the beach, airport & port.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1556 SW 5 Pl - 3
1556 Southwest 5th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
Large new upgraded Garden unit in a gated community. Has Marble floors, Open Plan Kitchen with custom cabinets and Granite countertops, eat-in Islands, central air, high impact windows and the whole nine...
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
610 W Las Olas
610 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,275
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with amazing South facing views of the River,Sailboat Bend, Aventura and Miami. Internet and cable TV included. Gorgeous mahogany wide plank flooring throughout the apartment except for the bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 SE 12th Street
50 Southeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
MAJOR SPECIAL! Move in with first month rent of $1,100 + $500 security deposit if tenant moves in on the 1st of the month. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the heart of fort lauderdale.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1000 River Reach Dr
1000 River Reach Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning top floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with fantastic sunset views. Featuring a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stone tile back splash.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 SW 18 AVE
500 SW 18th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1740 sqft
Large 3-3 house of Broward blvd - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - DEPOSIT SAME AS THE RENT TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 SW 17th St
321 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1420 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Fort Lauderdale - Find your peace in this classic, mid-century home with living comforts of a modern home, including Hurricane impact doors and windows! After a long day, sit on the back deck and enjoy your own slice of
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 SE 8th St
208 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat! - Property Id: 301919 Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat! Chic urban hideaway just steps from the convenience of downtown FTL! Rent: $1,700 Square Feet: 529 Deposit: $350 Bedrooms: 1 Bed Bathrooms:
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
846 SW 10th St
846 Southwest 10th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
Private fenced in patio and yard, 1 Bedroom 1Bath - 1 side of duplex, private entrance all located on the first floor, Bright open living room kitchen area, Yard being fenced and cleaned up now, ready to rent.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Middle St
1115 Middle Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Wow!, location, location, location! Beautiful townhouse located in the historical "Sail Boat bend" easy access to Las Olas blvd, walking to the riverfront areas and clubs. just minutes to I-95 and steps from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
