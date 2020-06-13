Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

72 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Tarpon River
20 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flagler Heights
262 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
14 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,548
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beverly Heights
12 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
188 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Beverly Heights
362 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,567
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,459
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,537
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,588
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Progresso Village
137 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Flagler Heights
3 Units Available
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated March 30 at 03:55pm
$
Beverly Heights
6 Units Available
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
322 SW 20th St
322 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
1405 SW 19th St
1405 Southwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
Ideal 3/2 SFH home with impact windows ready to move in! Sizeable kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and plenty of storage with interior laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1030 Seminole Dr
1030 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,156
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1040 Seminole Dr
1040 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1493 sqft
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Landings
1 Unit Available
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
520 Southeast 5th Avenue
520 Southeast 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1119 sqft
Live The Las Olas Dream in This Beautiful 2 Bd/ 2 Ba Located in One Of The Most Desirable Residential Condominium Complexes in Downtown Ft. Lauderdale! Split Floor Plan, Open Kitchen Design, Extra Large Walk-In Closets, W/D in Unit, Balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM HOTEL SUITE LOCATED IN LUXURY RITZ CARLTON HOTEL WITH THE DIRECT OCEAN VIEW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1923 NE 33rd Ave
1923 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Prime location, Galt Ocean Mile, 100 yards from the Beach, close to everything - restaurants, bars, entertainment and shopping. Long term or Vacation Rental welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,153 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Lauderdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Fort Lauderdale.
    • While Fort Lauderdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

