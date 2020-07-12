/
/
/
melrose park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
670 Apartments for rent in Melrose Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Long Island Avenue
1008 Long Island Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1640 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose Park
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1032 SW 22nd Ave
1032 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
This Beautiful home is actually a 3 Bedroom home, the third bedroom was opened for additional living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1902 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3850 NW 5th Street
3850 Northwest 5th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
88 SW 24th Ave
88 Southwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great convenient location!!! Nice home, new kitchen, includes washer and dryer in separate utility room. Quick occupancy.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
920 SW 42nd Ave
920 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully Furnished Single Family Home within Walking distance to Golf Course, Biking Path & City Parks! Ideal Split Plan w/Master Bedroom, Bath & Walking Closet on one side & 2 full bedrooms w/Bathroom on the other side.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3541 NW 30th Pl
3541 NW 30th Pl, Boulevard Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3541 NW 30th Pl in Boulevard Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3137 SW 15th St
3137 Southwest 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Large 3/2 single story home with Pool in the sought after neighborhood of Riverland Village. This home sits on a huge corner lot which offers ample parking with room for a Boat or RV too.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4251 NW 5th ST
4251 Northwest 5th Street, Plantation, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
Beautiful unit in Sundance at Plantation. This large apartment was recently painted and refreshed. The unit has tile floors, two spacious bedrooms, big closets, and a cozy dining/ living area with plenty of natural light. It has a new AC (2019).
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3720 Northwest 9th Street
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1650 sqft
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Northwest 7th Street
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Southwest 29th Way
1020 Southwest 29th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1186 sqft
1020 Southwest 29th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 SW 22 TER
1008 Southwest 22nd Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
1485 sqft
Large 6-2 completely remodeled house next to Walmart - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - DEPOSIT SAME AS THE RENT TO
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1760 SW 25th Ave
1760 Southwest 25th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1502 sqft
***CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED*** ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH, FULLY REMODELED. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOOR, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PROPERTY IS SECLUDED AND OFFERS THE ULTIMATE PRIVACY.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
687 NW 42nd Ave
687 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BEDROOMS , 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, KITCHEN UPGRADED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DONT MISS THIS ONE!!!
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3440 SW 20th St
3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
500 E Country Club Cir
500 East Country Club Circle, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent located in a quiet Plantation neighborhood. Pets allowed, $250.00 (small pet) and $500 (big pet)-refundable deposit per pet. Washer and Dryer on site and Pool.
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2317 SW 34th Ave
2317 Southwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Home!!!! (RLNE5390120)
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2041 SW 38th Ave
2041 Southwest 38th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous pool home!!!! Low move in cost!!! (RLNE5260096)
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3510 NW 7th St
3510 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
Beautful hom ein lauderhill! A must see! (RLNE5132973)
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 18th St
3420 Southwest 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
Beautiful hoe kin Fort Lauderdale! Move in Special!!! (RLNE5064976)
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2101 SW 46th Ave
2101 Southwest 46th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
Gorgeous home in Fort Lauderdale! (RLNE5064990)
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3750 NW 4th Pl
3750 Northwest 4th Place, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
Gorgeous Home in Lauderhill!! (RLNE5027007)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLLauderhill, FLDania Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLOakland Park, FL