/
/
/
victoria park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
225 Apartments for rent in Victoria Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1576 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5
912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer) In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
901 NE 3rd St
901 Northeast 3rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
745 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, walking distance to restaurants, park, supermarkets, Las Olas, stores, 1 mile from the beach, located within the lovely Victoria Park neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
417 NE 17th Ave
417 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
480 sqft
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IN THE HEART OF VICTORIA PARK, MODERN, SLEEK STYLE, UNIT HAS CENTRAL A/C, LARGE WALKING CLOSETS, STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE THROUGHOUT AND CARPET IN
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
639 Ne 10th Ave
639 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
677 sqft
***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399*** Attractive 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo right across from holiday park tennis courts.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
108 NE 16TH AVE
108 Northeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Great location in Victoria Park!Close to Las Olas shops/restaurants.FULL SIZE apt on 3rd floor with great views!Split bedroom plan with walk-in closets.Eat-in kitchen with maple wood cabinets and granite counters through out.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
815 NE 4th St
815 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1542 sqft
Downtown Private Pool Home with Large Paved Patio Near Everything! This magnificent 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home in the heart of Fort Lauderdale invites you to lounge in the sun in your own private pool and is centrally located near
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
715 NE 1st St
715 Northeast 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Shorter term fully furnished rental. Minimum four months but available until 12/15/20. "Melrose Place" style 2/1.5 garden townhome in Victoria Park. Charming community pool and grounds, private patio, updated kitchen and bath. Tile and wood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
Studio - Trendy SoFlo Living! - Property Id: 288628 Studio - Trendy SoFlo Living! Perfectly located in the heart of FTL's Art District, with Fresh Market across the street, and just five blocks north of historic Las Olas Boulevard, with
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 E Sunrise Blvd
1660 Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
2 Bedroom - Fun Luxe Life in FTL! - Property Id: 288933 2 Bedroom - Fun Luxe Life in FTL! Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Bonnet House, Stranahan House, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Galleria Mall, High End Restaurants and the Pristine
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1
916 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Rent with ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED (wifi, electric, water, trash and sewer) for $2150. A nice fully upgraded and renovated apartment 2 Beds 2 Bath with tropical landscape + lots of parking space, TWO pools, outside patio for entertainment.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1116 NE 1st St
1116 Northeast 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1852 sqft
YOU WILL APPRECIATE COMING HOME TO THIS 2 BED 2 1/2 BATH + LOFT/OFFICE "ZEN LIKE" RETREAT LOCATED JUST A SHORT STROLL AWAY FROM THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS OF LAS OLAS BLVD.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
430 NE 14th Ave
430 Northeast 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Great 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in Victoria Park with updated kitchen and terrazzo flooring. Unit has hurricane impact windows. Adjacent to Holiday Park. Professionally managed with water, sewer, trash and lawn included in rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
824 NE 17th Terrace
824 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Victoria Park Very Desirable Location - Nice size 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apt with semi-private front patio, Kitchen is Remodeled with All Modern Upgrades.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
110 N Federal Hwy
110 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1541 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 3/2 WITH 2 AMPLE BALCONIES FACING EAST, SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALKING CLOSET AND MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. 3 PARKING SPACES.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1811 NE 8th St
1811 Northeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1900 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. In the heart of Victoria Park. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, minutes drive to the beach. One-story single family features an oversize pool with big backyard great for entertaining.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 4th Pl
1607 Northeast 4th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1682 sqft
Boutique fully furnished and equipped rental in the heart of Victoria Park. Gorgeous, newly remodeled mid century home, lush and tranquil backyard with free form pool , outdoor shower, laundry. Off street parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
627 NE 8th Ave
627 Northeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1000 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Renovated floor to ceiling, 2 bed/1 bath in Victoria Park! 1,000 square feet! Spacious & bright, new kitchen w/ granite counters, white shaker cabinets, subway tile, and stainless appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
920 NE 17 AV
920 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Cozy 1 bedroom unit,close to restaurant ,shopping and beach. Located in a Dead end quiet road. Easy and fast approval. Vacant, ready to move
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1710 NE 8th STREET
1710 Northeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
VERY NICE FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN PRESTIGIOUS VICTORIA PARK ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
549 NE 10th Avenue
549 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3880 sqft
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 NE 15th Avenue
150 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful second floor unit, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Please note: Washer and Dryer in the unit. Complex is loaded with amenities such as pool, sauna, BBQ, security lobby, business center, card room, and management on site.
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
617 NE 14th Ave
617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Brand new modern and private townhouse beautifully designed and ready to move in. Bright and spacious layout. Features 2957 Sqft of sophisticated living. Amazing open roof terrace (1,133 Sqft) for entertainment and barbecue area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1723 NE 9th St
1723 Northeast 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,100
FULLY FURNISHED Studio with a 1 bathroom and great shower. Very spacious -400 SF . IN ONE OF THE BEST FORT LAUDERDALE VICTORIA PARK NEIGHBORHOOD!!!!! GREAT DEAL WILL NOT LAST!!!!!! we will have the next door studio available from the 1st of July
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLOakland Park, FLDania Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL