Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

306 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
37 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,633
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Tarpon River
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,479
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,658
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
160 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Victoria Park
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,711
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1576 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
43 Units Available
Coral Ridge
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
68 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1174 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
48 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
290 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
24 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,566
1415 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
42 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
21 Units Available
Lake Ridge
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,597
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
19 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,608
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
River Oaks
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
233 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
112 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Rent Report
Fort Lauderdale

July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fort Lauderdale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Lauderdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Lauderdale fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

