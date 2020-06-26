3999 NW 73rd Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Beautifully updated pool home, ready for move in. The inviting living room is convenient for entertaining and also you can cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. Home has 1 Car garage and great outdoor space. The beautiful patio offers plenty of open space for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. This home won’t last long. Quick move in. No HOA approval required.

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.