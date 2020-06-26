All apartments in Coral Springs
3999 NW 73rd Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

3999 NW 73rd Way

3999 Northwest 73rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

3999 Northwest 73rd Way, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Crossings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated pool home, ready for move in. The inviting living room is convenient for entertaining and also you can cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. Home has 1 Car garage and great outdoor space. The beautiful patio offers plenty of open space for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. This home won’t last long. Quick move in. No HOA approval required.
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have any available units?
3999 NW 73rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 3999 NW 73rd Way have?
Some of 3999 NW 73rd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3999 NW 73rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
3999 NW 73rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3999 NW 73rd Way pet-friendly?
No, 3999 NW 73rd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 3999 NW 73rd Way offers parking.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3999 NW 73rd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 3999 NW 73rd Way has a pool.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have accessible units?
No, 3999 NW 73rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3999 NW 73rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3999 NW 73rd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3999 NW 73rd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
