1410 Tagus Ave

Amenities
Magnificent 6BR 6.5BA residence on a Cul De Sac in the exclusive gated community of Gables By The Sea. Grand foyer has a grand chandelier & stately stairs case. State of the art kitchen + Breakfast Rm. Wet Bar with wine cooler & ice maker. It also includes master suite, library, family room & maids qtrs. Wired for security fire, alarm, &includes phone system. Speakers, central Vacuum system, lush landscape with pool & SunDeck. 254' concrete Sea Wall. No Ocean Access, pool, gazebo, laundry room, 3 car garage. Impact windows and doors. Impeccable property