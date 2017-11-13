All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 1410 Tagus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
1410 Tagus Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

1410 Tagus Ave

1410 Tagus Avenue · (786) 534-6877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1410 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Gables by The Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Magnificent 6BR 6.5BA residence on a Cul De Sac in the exclusive gated community of Gables By The Sea. Grand foyer has a grand chandelier & stately stairs case. State of the art kitchen + Breakfast Rm. Wet Bar with wine cooler & ice maker. It also includes master suite, library, family room & maids qtrs. Wired for security fire, alarm, &includes phone system. Speakers, central Vacuum system, lush landscape with pool & SunDeck. 254' concrete Sea Wall. No Ocean Access, pool, gazebo, laundry room, 3 car garage. Impact windows and doors. Impeccable property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Tagus Ave have any available units?
1410 Tagus Ave has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Tagus Ave have?
Some of 1410 Tagus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Tagus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Tagus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Tagus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Tagus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Tagus Ave does offer parking.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Tagus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Tagus Ave has a pool.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave have accessible units?
No, 1410 Tagus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Tagus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Tagus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Tagus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1410 Tagus Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity