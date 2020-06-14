/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:55 PM
339 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
828 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Village of Merrick Park
64 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Coral Gables Section
10 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Douglas
1 Unit Available
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
322 Madeira Ave Apt 406
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Rarely available! Quiet mediterranean boutique condo building in the heart of downtown coral gables. This 1 bedroom, 1.
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
301 Altara Ave
301 Altara Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property. Large light tile floors throughout.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
10 ARAGON AV
10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1235 Mariposa Ave
1235 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Available 1st week of July. Super spacious 1-bed with assigned parking walking distance to University of Miami. Quiet and safe neighborhood and easy to walk to many restaurants and campus.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
318 MAJORCA AVENUE
318 Majorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
FANTASTIC 1 BED AND 1 BATH LOCATED AT HIGHT DEMAND BELLA MAJORCA CONDO IN CORAL GABLES. THIS UNIT HAS LOTS OF LIGHTS, CLOSET, TILE FLOOR AND MORE. IT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
51 Edgewater Dr
51 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great opportunity to rent this 620 sqf 1/1 in exclusive Edgewater Drive. Very close to US-1 and just 5 minutes away from Miracles Miles, Coconut Grove, and Merrick Park. Enjoy assigned parking, laundry inside building, and pet friendly community.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
657 sqft
Excellent location! Largest one bedroom unit in the building. Corner ground floor unit freshly painted and next to sparkling pool. All appliances new as of last year. Spacious apartment with plenty of closets.
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
90 Edgewater Dr
90 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Edgewater Dr in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Douglas
1 Unit Available
50 MENORES AV
50 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
786 sqft
BRAND NEW FLOORS AND BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED MODERN BATHROOM. Great condo building and very convenient location at walking distance to Miracle Mile/Downtown Coral Gables. Five minute drive to UM. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Publix just downstairs.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6100 Caballero Blvd
6100 Caballero Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
This is a sublet Studio + apartment located across the street from the University of Miami and the Metrorail. The entrance is on the 2nd floor with a balcony overlooking the Gables Waterway.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6511 Santona St
6511 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
565 sqft
Beautiful and Amazing location! In Coral Gables, across from the University of Miami. This lovely one bedroom apartment offers the best in location.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1014 Salzedo St
1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
410 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom condo in Downtown Coral Gables. Comes with 1 assigned parking space. Water and Gas included. Close to Miracle Mile, minutes to highway.
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
624 Santander Ave
624 Santander Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A completely reconstructed luxury boutique building on a peaceful tree-lined street in the heart of Coral Gables.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1150 Madruga Ave
1150 Madruga Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
This 1 bedroom unit has been nicely decorated with the essential furniture pieces. It comes with 1 assigned covered parking space. Laundry facility found on the first floor of the property.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
130 Mendoza Ave
130 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Wonderful, gorgeous and secure boutique building.
