114 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL📍
Glenvar Heights could be labeled a wanna-be city because its actually a census designated place (CDP). The almost 17,000 people that live in Glenvar Heights must have decided it was not worth the trouble of incorporating, since you cant tell the difference between a Miami street on one side of the road and a street in Glenvar Heights on the other side. After all, Glenvar Heights is only a little over four square miles of land mass. Upscale and a bit exotic, approximately 63 percent of the residents have Cuban or South American ancestry and exude Latin enthusiasm for life in South Florida's sunny weather.
Its true that Glenvar Heights is a Miami suburb. If you like the thought of living close to Miami, but not too close, then Glenvar Heights makes sense. Lets face it people want to live short distances from grocery stores, restaurants, retail centers, parks, schools, fitness centers, and some kind of entertainment. This area has all of that and a great public transportation system and school system.
One Big Luscious Glenvar Heights Neighborhood
Since Glenvar Heights is only one neighborhood, it certainly simplifies finding places for rent. The median rent is more expensive than median rents in Florida as a whole. However, for paying a little extra you get the joy of living in a wanna-be city that has nice homes, a low crime rate compared to other Florida cities, and a quiet atmosphere for greater livability.
The Catch
Heres the catch -- a month's rent deposit will probably only cover a one-bedroom apartment in Glenvar Heights if you're lucky. Add a few hundred dollars and you are still in the one-bed and one-bath category, but at least the complex will likely have a pool and a gym so you can get fit and enjoy the sunny weather without leaving home.
Once you reach a few hundreds higher, the options expand to include premier apartments in Glenvar Heights. If you prefer to rent a house, then check your bank balance because it is probably going to cost you quite a bit more each month for one of the nice house rentals. The good news is that there is a wide range of rental properties available that include high-rise apartment complexes, old and new homes, condos, and properties converted to rentals.
Life is good in Glenvar Heights. People work in the neighborhood area, or they commute to Miami and its other suburbs. Eclectic Coconut Grove is less than four miles away and the ritzy city of Coral Gables is even closer. Most Glenvar Heights residents are obviously not overly concerned about global warming because the majority drive cars to work alone. That may have something to do with the fact over half the residents are professionals, including executives and managers.
When not working, people tend to jump back into their cars to find Miami entertainment or beaches. Its hard to stay home too long when living in such a glittering area, but sometimes that is the best choice. In that case, area residents go to the A.D. Barnes Park and enjoy the 65-acre nature oasis while listening to the chirping birds on the Great Florida Birding Trail. All in all, it can safely be said that Glenvar Heights is a great, and little quieter, place to live.