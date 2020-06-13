114 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Three bedrooms, two bath apartment in gated community. Porcelain tile floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, two parking spaces, washer & dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7505 SW 82nd St
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY NICE AND WELL KEPT UNIT IN THE HEART OD DADELAND. WALK TO DADELAND MALL OR METRO RAILS. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS POOL AREA. LAUNDRY FACILITIES PER FLOOR, CLUB ROOM, POOL. CENTRIC AREA. STUDENT FRIENDLY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7410 SW 82nd St
7410 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Nice PH totally upgrade kitchen (Granite counter top) & bath. Freshly Painted conveniently located next shopping center, supermarket and restaurants. Close majors and highways. Washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8240 SW 62nd Ct
8240 Southwest 62nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spacious 4/3, pool home in South Miami. Two of the bedrooms are master suites. Plenty of closets, interior laundry room and covered carport. Great central area in South Miami, close to Coral Gables, etc...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7477 SW 82nd St
7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6795 SW 52nd Street
6795 Southwest 52nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Adorable Cottage/Efficiency in the South Miami Area. Tiny Home living with small patio. Tastefully furnished, renovated bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, double burner and toaster, flat screen TV with cable, high-speed internet WIFI.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.
City GuideGlenvar Heights
Director Michael Mann once opined, "Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." Only a mere mile away from congested South Miami,Glenvar Heights is an enticing location in one of Miami's busiest areas. You can enjoy the citys sexiness and the landscape, but on your own terms.

Glenvar Heights could be labeled a wanna-be city because its actually a census designated place (CDP). The almost 17,000 people that live in Glenvar Heights must have decided it was not worth the trouble of incorporating, since you cant tell the difference between a Miami street on one side of the road and a street in Glenvar Heights on the other side. After all, Glenvar Heights is only a little over four square miles of land mass. Upscale and a bit exotic, approximately 63 percent of the residents have Cuban or South American ancestry and exude Latin enthusiasm for life in South Florida's sunny weather.

A Neighborhood (Not Too Far) Away

Its true that Glenvar Heights is a Miami suburb. If you like the thought of living close to Miami, but not too close, then Glenvar Heights makes sense. Lets face it people want to live short distances from grocery stores, restaurants, retail centers, parks, schools, fitness centers, and some kind of entertainment. This area has all of that and a great public transportation system and school system.

One Big Luscious Glenvar Heights Neighborhood

Since Glenvar Heights is only one neighborhood, it certainly simplifies finding places for rent. The median rent is more expensive than median rents in Florida as a whole. However, for paying a little extra you get the joy of living in a wanna-be city that has nice homes, a low crime rate compared to other Florida cities, and a quiet atmosphere for greater livability.

The Catch

Heres the catch -- a month's rent deposit will probably only cover a one-bedroom apartment in Glenvar Heights if you're lucky. Add a few hundred dollars and you are still in the one-bed and one-bath category, but at least the complex will likely have a pool and a gym so you can get fit and enjoy the sunny weather without leaving home.

Once you reach a few hundreds higher, the options expand to include premier apartments in Glenvar Heights. If you prefer to rent a house, then check your bank balance because it is probably going to cost you quite a bit more each month for one of the nice house rentals. The good news is that there is a wide range of rental properties available that include high-rise apartment complexes, old and new homes, condos, and properties converted to rentals.

Living the Good Life

Life is good in Glenvar Heights. People work in the neighborhood area, or they commute to Miami and its other suburbs. Eclectic Coconut Grove is less than four miles away and the ritzy city of Coral Gables is even closer. Most Glenvar Heights residents are obviously not overly concerned about global warming because the majority drive cars to work alone. That may have something to do with the fact over half the residents are professionals, including executives and managers.

When not working, people tend to jump back into their cars to find Miami entertainment or beaches. Its hard to stay home too long when living in such a glittering area, but sometimes that is the best choice. In that case, area residents go to the A.D. Barnes Park and enjoy the 65-acre nature oasis while listening to the chirping birds on the Great Florida Birding Trail. All in all, it can safely be said that Glenvar Heights is a great, and little quieter, place to live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glenvar Heights?
The average rent price for Glenvar Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glenvar Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Glenvar Heights area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glenvar Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenvar Heights from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

