114 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL

A Neighborhood (Not Too Far) Away

Its true that Glenvar Heights is a Miami suburb. If you like the thought of living close to Miami, but not too close, then Glenvar Heights makes sense. Lets face it people want to live short distances from grocery stores, restaurants, retail centers, parks, schools, fitness centers, and some kind of entertainment. This area has all of that and a great public transportation system and school system.

One Big Luscious Glenvar Heights Neighborhood

Since Glenvar Heights is only one neighborhood, it certainly simplifies finding places for rent. The median rent is more expensive than median rents in Florida as a whole. However, for paying a little extra you get the joy of living in a wanna-be city that has nice homes, a low crime rate compared to other Florida cities, and a quiet atmosphere for greater livability.

The Catch

Heres the catch -- a month's rent deposit will probably only cover a one-bedroom apartment in Glenvar Heights if you're lucky. Add a few hundred dollars and you are still in the one-bed and one-bath category, but at least the complex will likely have a pool and a gym so you can get fit and enjoy the sunny weather without leaving home.

Once you reach a few hundreds higher, the options expand to include premier apartments in Glenvar Heights. If you prefer to rent a house, then check your bank balance because it is probably going to cost you quite a bit more each month for one of the nice house rentals. The good news is that there is a wide range of rental properties available that include high-rise apartment complexes, old and new homes, condos, and properties converted to rentals.