Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

268 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with garage

Coral Gables apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Village of Merrick Park
64 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:46pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
497 Menendez
497 Menendez Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Stunning 2nd story Coral Gables townhome. Spacious 3rd bedroom, 3 bath home. Property has designer finishes such as Brazilian Cherry flooring, wood cabinetry, open den/office, impact windows, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4423 Anderson Rd
4423 Anderson Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4/3 move in ready home on coveted Coral Gables Street. Spacious living area with hardwood floors, light filled spaces & two car garage. French doors leading to covered patios. Split plan with two master suites.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1039 Hardee Rd
1039 Hardee Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,725
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
585 Arvida Pkwy
585 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1222 Pizarro St
1222 Pizarro Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$895
Cozy FURNISHED studio apartment in beautiful Coral Gables just a 10 minute drive from UM. Remodeled cottage with kitchenette, full bath and living/sleeping area. Has own separate entrance on the other side main of house's garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Nevada St
13001 Nevada Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to the best waterfront value in all of Coral Gables. Direct ocean access w/ no fixed bridge, reach Biscayne Bay in just 3 minutes! This completely updated home in guard gated Gables by the Sea sits on an oversized lot (13,207 SF) with 110 ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoplum
1 Unit Available
236 Costanera Rd
236 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6205 Maggiore St
6205 Maggiore St, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$13,900
Spectacular 5 bed 4.5 bath Coral Gables corner lot home conveniently located in the Riviera section. This two-story home exemplifies gorgeous architecture inside and out.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4320 Monserrate St
4320 Monserrate Street, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
Elegant and immaculate this 5000 + sq ft 5 bedroom 4 bath home has the look of an impressive, embassy style residence.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5020 Orduna Dr
5020 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
FOR RENT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Coral Gables. Beautiful property located close to UM, Publix and more. Stainless Steel Appliance. Big Master Room. Covered Garage for 2 cars with electric openers. Electronic Shutters. Wood Floor.
City Guide for Coral Gables, FL

Greetings, Gators, and welcome to your Coral Gables, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated just a few miles south of downtown Miami, “The Gables” is home to the legendary University of Miami campus and plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most attractive and upscale apartments. Are you looking to score the dwellings of your dreams in “The City Beautiful?” Then you’ve come to the right place, lucky leasers, because we guarantee the listings in this handy little apartment guide...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Gables? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Luxury rentals loaded with dynamite amenities (balconies, pools, fitness centers, modern interiors, individual washers/dryers, etc.) are standard fare in Coral Gables, where the average two-bedroom unit goes for around two grand and one-bedroom apartments typically cost $1500 and up. If you’re looking for an inexpensive apartment for rent in Coral Gables, we’re sorry to report they’re few and far between. Though they’re not really “inexpensive” by most of the country’s standards, there are a limited number of modest one-bedroom rentals near campus are usually available in the $1100 range. Pet-friendly apartments are also generally scarce (but not impossible to find by any means), so be sure to do some research (using this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, perhaps?) about a landlord’s pet policies before scheduling a visit if you’re roomie walks on all fours.

Square footage differs from complex to complex, but it’s safe to say that if you’re renting a one-bedroom apartment in Coral Gables you’ll have at least 750 square feet of living space to stretch out. Meanwhile, if you go the two or three-bedroom route, you’re looking at a minimum of 1000-1300 square feet. As far as panache goes, there’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter apartment complex in Coral Gables; instead, you can look forward to living the good life in a tree-lined, Mediterranean-style complex. Just be prepared to fork over a hefty security deposit ($600-$900, typically) and show proof of income and bank account info when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Coral Gables.

We recommend, that you spend plenty of time in the city to get a good feel for it before committing to an apartment lease.

You’ll find no shortage of entertainment options in Coral Gables, which boasts more than 20 public parks, 30 fine art galleries, numerous museums and historic landmarks, and a vibrant nightlife scene. Factor in a top-notch public transit system a wealth of shopping and dining destinations and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to fall in love with “The City Beautiful!”

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

