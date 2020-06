625 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL

Where to Live

University Park is known for being pretty. Here are a few areas that are particularly popular:

Near the University Park Country Club: The club is known for having a world-class course that consistently gets great ratings across the country, and the tennis pros here will help you get your backhand in shape in no time! Its a beautiful place to explore so even non-athletes will love roaming around the grounds. Yes there stuff to do for the not-so-active too.

Near the University: Has a lot of lakes and nature preserves throughout the area, so outdoor lovers will be in heaven here. There is also the Frost Art Museum and an arboretum.