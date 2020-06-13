625 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
University Park
1 Unit Available
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.

Last updated June 13
University Park
1 Unit Available
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.

Last updated June 13
University Park
1 Unit Available
3901 SW 112th Ave
3901 Southwest 112th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
558 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath, full remodeled, brand new kitchen, great location! Walking distance to Winn dixie, Home depot, Publix, close to mayor highway, friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Last updated June 13
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 13
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated June 13
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Last updated June 13
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

Last updated June 13
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

Last updated June 13
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

Last updated June 13
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

Last updated June 13
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

Last updated June 13
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
11195 SW 1st St 115 IV
11195 Southwest 1st Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
835 sqft
Excellent location, excellent priced condo! - Property Id: 263717 Great unit located in the aguadulce community. Centrally located, tile throughout, amazing neighborhood, priced to rent out fast! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.

Last updated June 13
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.

Last updated June 13
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.

Last updated June 13
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
804 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.

Last updated June 13
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 571 NW 107th Ave in Fountainebleau. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12310 Southwest 39th Street
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1323 sqft
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
690 sqft
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
City GuideUniversity Park
Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.

University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum.

Where to Live

University Park is known for being pretty. Here are a few areas that are particularly popular:

Near the University Park Country Club: The club is known for having a world-class course that consistently gets great ratings across the country, and the tennis pros here will help you get your backhand in shape in no time! Its a beautiful place to explore so even non-athletes will love roaming around the grounds. Yes there stuff to do for the not-so-active too.

Near the University: Has a lot of lakes and nature preserves throughout the area, so outdoor lovers will be in heaven here. There is also the Frost Art Museum and an arboretum.

Living in the City

Life in University Park has a lot to offer. There is the Mote Marine Aquarium for those who are into sea creatures and the Nathan Benderson Rowing Park for people who want to get some exercise outdoors. University Park is just a stones throw from Tampa and St. Petersburg, too, and you can find all kinds of entertainment here, from the Lowry Park Zoo to Balloon Rides to the Tampa Museum of Art and the Salvador Dali Museum. A lot of people walk or bike around and don't even find the need for a car.

However, if youre planning to commute to a nearby city, a car is definitely a necessity. The climate is great for hot-weather lovers. Winters are never get too cold but the summers are scorching! Like, seriously hot. Dont forget your sunblock, either being this close to the equator means the sun is much stronger than in Northern states.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in University Park?
The average rent price for University Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around University Park?
Some of the colleges located in the University Park area include Florida International University, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to University Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

