625 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL

Living in the City

Life in University Park has a lot to offer. There is the Mote Marine Aquarium for those who are into sea creatures and the Nathan Benderson Rowing Park for people who want to get some exercise outdoors. University Park is just a stones throw from Tampa and St. Petersburg, too, and you can find all kinds of entertainment here, from the Lowry Park Zoo to Balloon Rides to the Tampa Museum of Art and the Salvador Dali Museum. A lot of people walk or bike around and don't even find the need for a car.

However, if youre planning to commute to a nearby city, a car is definitely a necessity. The climate is great for hot-weather lovers. Winters are never get too cold but the summers are scorching! Like, seriously hot. Dont forget your sunblock, either being this close to the equator means the sun is much stronger than in Northern states.