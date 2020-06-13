625 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL📍
University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum.
University Park is known for being pretty. Here are a few areas that are particularly popular:
Near the University Park Country Club: The club is known for having a world-class course that consistently gets great ratings across the country, and the tennis pros here will help you get your backhand in shape in no time! Its a beautiful place to explore so even non-athletes will love roaming around the grounds. Yes there stuff to do for the not-so-active too.
Near the University: Has a lot of lakes and nature preserves throughout the area, so outdoor lovers will be in heaven here. There is also the Frost Art Museum and an arboretum.
Life in University Park has a lot to offer. There is the Mote Marine Aquarium for those who are into sea creatures and the Nathan Benderson Rowing Park for people who want to get some exercise outdoors. University Park is just a stones throw from Tampa and St. Petersburg, too, and you can find all kinds of entertainment here, from the Lowry Park Zoo to Balloon Rides to the Tampa Museum of Art and the Salvador Dali Museum. A lot of people walk or bike around and don't even find the need for a car.
However, if youre planning to commute to a nearby city, a car is definitely a necessity. The climate is great for hot-weather lovers. Winters are never get too cold but the summers are scorching! Like, seriously hot. Dont forget your sunblock, either being this close to the equator means the sun is much stronger than in Northern states.