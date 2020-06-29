Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system game room key fob access pool table

Gables Grand Plaza Apartments in Coral Gables, Florida, is within walking distance to primo restaurants and exclusive shops. With easy access to I-95, US 1 and 836, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments puts you close to Coconut Grove and South Beach, and the Miami International Airport and University of Miami are just minutes away. Our premium furnished and non-furnished apartments feature granite countertops, custom cabinetry with decorative pulls, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout, and an in-home washer and dryer. Unwind in our refreshing pool or get a workout in at our 24-hour fitness studio equipped for cardio and strength training. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Gables Grand Plaza!



You're invited to preview your new furnished and non-furnished apartments online by browsing the photo gallery, available apartments, and menu of features and amenities. We are ready for our newest neighbor! Schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today