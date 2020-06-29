All apartments in Coral Gables
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Gables Grand Plaza Apartments

353 Aragon Ave · (786) 220-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: HOME2020 - Application Fee Special - $25.00 off
Location

353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2403E · Avail. Jul 17

$1,728

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1719W · Avail. Aug 2

$1,783

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 3816E · Avail. Jul 28

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4605W · Avail. Aug 9

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 3613E · Avail. now

$2,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 4604W · Avail. now

$2,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4807W · Avail. now

$2,961

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Grand Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
key fob access
pool table
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments in Coral Gables, Florida, is within walking distance to primo restaurants and exclusive shops. With easy access to I-95, US 1 and 836, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments puts you close to Coconut Grove and South Beach, and the Miami International Airport and University of Miami are just minutes away. Our premium furnished and non-furnished apartments feature granite countertops, custom cabinetry with decorative pulls, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout, and an in-home washer and dryer. Unwind in our refreshing pool or get a workout in at our 24-hour fitness studio equipped for cardio and strength training. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Gables Grand Plaza!

You're invited to preview your new furnished and non-furnished apartments online by browsing the photo gallery, available apartments, and menu of features and amenities. We are ready for our newest neighbor! Schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Furnished units available
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Gables Grand Plaza Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Grand Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: HOME2020 - Application Fee Special - $25.00 off
Is Gables Grand Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments has a pool.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Gables Grand Plaza Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gables Grand Plaza Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Gables Grand Plaza Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

