apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
156 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
34 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,277
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
31 Units Available
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,499
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
322 Madeira Ave
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in elegant boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Douglas
911 E Ponce De Leon Blvd 1104F
911 East Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
911 E Ponce De Leon Building - Property Id: 305116 Completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Coral Gables. Very spacious open floor plans with 2 large rooms and 2 baths. Enjoy beautiful views of the city skyline from the balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
55 Merrick Way # 850 A10830473
55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1202 sqft
LIVE AT 2/2 MERRICK CONDO ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 265557 Remarkable 2 story PH Unit 2 plus den and 2 bath. Downstairs living/dining, kitchen, foyer entry, guest bedroom, guest bath with custom linen closet .
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Point
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666
11 South Prospect Drive, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT 5/5 POOL HOME ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 266850 Spacious one-story renovated home in highly desirable South Coral Gables neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
226 Antiquera Avenue
226 Antiquera Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
6 Antiquera Avenue Apt ##2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming & beautiful.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Crafts
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEST VIEWS OF CORAL GABLES AND MIAMI. THIS BEAUTIFUL HIGH RISE 2 BED 2 BATH CORNER UNIT HAS 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF WEST GABLES AND MIAMI.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Merrick Park
4100 SALZEDO ST
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Village....Beautiful 2/2 w 2 assigned parking spaces...Split level plan w balcony and a few steps from Shopping, Restaurants and theatres...Easy approval with Association.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
4831 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4831 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit of a two story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
4841 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4841 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit within 2 story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6832 Mindello St
6832 Mindello Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Nice single family home on a great street in Coral Gables. Close to shopping and Sunset Elementary school.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables
2922 S Le Jeune Rd
2922 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
CORAL GABLES duplex in mint condition. Large 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom on second floor (Approx. 1,000 SF). Spacious and bright with wood floors throughout, large windows, recently painted and nice kitchen. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flagler
212 Ponce De Leon Blvd
212 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wonderful 3 bed 3 bath home on Ponce de Leon blvd with impact windows and doors, 1 car garage, beautiful wood flooring, updated kitchen and appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Gables
232 Velarde Ave
232 Velarde Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Rarely available spacious 3/2 home in quiet Coral Gables tree-lined neighborhood! The home has a large, bright main living area as you enter. The master bedroom has a den attached with new modern sliding door to separate the space.
