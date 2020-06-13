Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

732 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3855 SW 79th Ave
3855 Southwest 79th Avenue, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.

Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated April 13 at 11:58am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1845 sw 82nd ct.
1845 Southwest 82nd Court, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
efficiency/apartment - Property Id: 211382 efficiency/apartment attached to a private residence. the unit has a separate bedroom with lock. small living room and kitchen. full bath. there are two a/c wall units.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3816 SW 79 AVE
3816 Southwest 79th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3525 SW 92nd Ave
3525 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Prime Westchester area...2nd Floor, 2 beds 1 bath apt., with central a/c, private parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer downstairs. Freshly painted and with updates. Accordion shutters through out. Please no smoking or pets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3904 SW 88 CT
3904 Southwest 88th Court, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Duplex - 2/1 First floor, 900 SF. Corner lot property for rent in good condition with nice kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8846 SW 25th St
8846 SW 25th St, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Look no further! This property enjoys plenty of privacy being IN THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY, entry through the left side. This spectacular duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The living areas are large and bright.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1881 SW 88th Ave
1881 Southwest 88th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Great Location!!! Close to FIU and Coral Park High School. Living Room, Dining Room and Master room has French doors that opens to terrace/pool. Large open Terrace for entertaining. Wood fence for privacy at pool area. Spacious kitchen.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.

Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9700 NW 84TH AVE
9700 Southwest 84th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fontainbleau East
50 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
City GuideWestchester
“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)

Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Westchester

There are slightly more home owners here when you compare Westchester with the rest of Florida. 31 percent of residents are renters compared with the state average of 37 percent which might be something to think about if you are looking for apartments to rent. That being said, many people recognize that not everybody wants the hassle and upfront expense of looking for a mortgage, and there are still some great places out there ready to move into.

Westchester is now an established community; the average house is around 40 years old which is significantly above the state average, although there are still plenty of modern apartments for rent. There is a wide variety of rented accommodation available, from low-rise condos and apartment units to larger high-rise apartment developments. The median property rental value is $1,900, though this can vary significantly depending on what you’re looking for.

You can find 2/3 bed condos, great for young families or older couples, for anything between $1,700 and $2000 to rent furnished or unfurnished. Accessibility need not be a problem – ground floor apartments are plentiful and most blocks have easy lift access. The area is also home to a few group developments for those who want to live independently while still having some company close by.

Living in Westchester

But don’t be put off if you’re a younger tenant – the median age of the Westchester population is 45, meaning the area is home to people of all generations. Remember that you’re still in Florida though; Westchester is pretty close by to a few larger towns which have all the conveniences you’ll need, but having access to a car is pretty vital if you want to stay mobile. As for Westchester itself, it can’t exactly boast all the glitz and glamour of a city lifestyle but there’s plenty to keep you entertained on a daily basis. In fact, the locals are rather proud of the old school charm you find in the neighborhood and everyone enjoys the parks, bowling alley and mall that you can find nearby.

There is also a local farmer’s market held in the park every Saturday where you get all your fresh produce. Florida is well known for its relaxed way of life and easy rhythm that makes the state unique. Westchester is no exception to the rule. The place has a great community vibe and when you arrive, you tend to stay a while. Many people say that they have stuck around for long time after relocating to the area, significantly more so than elsewhere in the state, so it’s a great place to settle down in a stable rental property.

It is Florida after all, and if the lakes in the popular Tropical Park aren’t enough to quench your thirst for a spot of outdoor swimming, you might be looking for a rental that comes with pool access. For a basic 1 bedroom apartment in a modern development, you can expect to pay around $1,200. This goes up to $1,500-$2000 for a 2 or 3 bed apartment. There are also a few luxury developments around where the average rental is a bit higher than the median. Though rentals in this region are slightly higher than the Florida average, prices aren’t extortionate and you’re sure to find a great value property for your money. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westchester?
The average rent price for Westchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westchester?
Some of the colleges located in the Westchester area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westchester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westchester from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

