732 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL📍
Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.
There are slightly more home owners here when you compare Westchester with the rest of Florida. 31 percent of residents are renters compared with the state average of 37 percent which might be something to think about if you are looking for apartments to rent. That being said, many people recognize that not everybody wants the hassle and upfront expense of looking for a mortgage, and there are still some great places out there ready to move into.
Westchester is now an established community; the average house is around 40 years old which is significantly above the state average, although there are still plenty of modern apartments for rent. There is a wide variety of rented accommodation available, from low-rise condos and apartment units to larger high-rise apartment developments. The median property rental value is $1,900, though this can vary significantly depending on what you’re looking for.
You can find 2/3 bed condos, great for young families or older couples, for anything between $1,700 and $2000 to rent furnished or unfurnished. Accessibility need not be a problem – ground floor apartments are plentiful and most blocks have easy lift access. The area is also home to a few group developments for those who want to live independently while still having some company close by.
But don’t be put off if you’re a younger tenant – the median age of the Westchester population is 45, meaning the area is home to people of all generations. Remember that you’re still in Florida though; Westchester is pretty close by to a few larger towns which have all the conveniences you’ll need, but having access to a car is pretty vital if you want to stay mobile. As for Westchester itself, it can’t exactly boast all the glitz and glamour of a city lifestyle but there’s plenty to keep you entertained on a daily basis. In fact, the locals are rather proud of the old school charm you find in the neighborhood and everyone enjoys the parks, bowling alley and mall that you can find nearby.
There is also a local farmer’s market held in the park every Saturday where you get all your fresh produce. Florida is well known for its relaxed way of life and easy rhythm that makes the state unique. Westchester is no exception to the rule. The place has a great community vibe and when you arrive, you tend to stay a while. Many people say that they have stuck around for long time after relocating to the area, significantly more so than elsewhere in the state, so it’s a great place to settle down in a stable rental property.
It is Florida after all, and if the lakes in the popular Tropical Park aren’t enough to quench your thirst for a spot of outdoor swimming, you might be looking for a rental that comes with pool access. For a basic 1 bedroom apartment in a modern development, you can expect to pay around $1,200. This goes up to $1,500-$2000 for a 2 or 3 bed apartment. There are also a few luxury developments around where the average rental is a bit higher than the median. Though rentals in this region are slightly higher than the Florida average, prices aren’t extortionate and you’re sure to find a great value property for your money.