732 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL

Living in Westchester

But don’t be put off if you’re a younger tenant – the median age of the Westchester population is 45, meaning the area is home to people of all generations. Remember that you’re still in Florida though; Westchester is pretty close by to a few larger towns which have all the conveniences you’ll need, but having access to a car is pretty vital if you want to stay mobile. As for Westchester itself, it can’t exactly boast all the glitz and glamour of a city lifestyle but there’s plenty to keep you entertained on a daily basis. In fact, the locals are rather proud of the old school charm you find in the neighborhood and everyone enjoys the parks, bowling alley and mall that you can find nearby.

There is also a local farmer’s market held in the park every Saturday where you get all your fresh produce. Florida is well known for its relaxed way of life and easy rhythm that makes the state unique. Westchester is no exception to the rule. The place has a great community vibe and when you arrive, you tend to stay a while. Many people say that they have stuck around for long time after relocating to the area, significantly more so than elsewhere in the state, so it’s a great place to settle down in a stable rental property.

It is Florida after all, and if the lakes in the popular Tropical Park aren’t enough to quench your thirst for a spot of outdoor swimming, you might be looking for a rental that comes with pool access. For a basic 1 bedroom apartment in a modern development, you can expect to pay around $1,200. This goes up to $1,500-$2000 for a 2 or 3 bed apartment. There are also a few luxury developments around where the average rental is a bit higher than the median. Though rentals in this region are slightly higher than the Florida average, prices aren’t extortionate and you’re sure to find a great value property for your money.