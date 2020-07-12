/
riviera
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Riviera, Coral Gables, FL
45 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
74 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
1 Unit Available
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
1 Unit Available
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,330
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
1 Unit Available
4831 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4831 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit of a two story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
1 Unit Available
4841 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4841 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit within 2 story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
1 Unit Available
6832 Mindello St
6832 Mindello Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Nice single family home on a great street in Coral Gables. Close to shopping and Sunset Elementary school.
1 Unit Available
1239 Mariposa Ave
1239 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/2 Bath 1,247 Sq. Ft. located in a very desirable residential section of South Gables. This oversized 2nd floor unit has 2 Master-sized bedrooms and generous bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1150 Madruga Ave
1150 Madruga Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Lowest-priced 2-bedroom bath rental in Royal Caribbean club in Coral Gables. Clean and bright in an unbeatable location. Just on block east of US 1, cross the pedestrian bridge to UM nor University Station on the Metrorail.
1 Unit Available
1280 S ALHAMBRA CR
1280 South Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
910 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Sought after University Inn! Split plan 2 BR/ 2 Bath. Unit in on the quiet side, in the back of complex with easy access to pool/hut tub and tropical courtyard. Prime location, walk to University of Miami, Publix and South Miami.
1 Unit Available
6511 Santona St
6511 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and Amazing location! In Coral Gables, across from the University of Miami. This lovely one bedroom apartment offers the best in location.
1 Unit Available
1235 Mariposa Ave
1235 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st week of July. Super spacious 1-bed with assigned parking walking distance to University of Miami. Quiet and safe neighborhood and easy to walk to many restaurants and campus.
1 Unit Available
533 Menendez Ave
533 Menendez Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Very Large 3/2 1750 Sq. ft. New kitchen with refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave. Living, dining, family room, 2 balconies. Laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 parking space. All tiled floors, central AC, 1 pet ok.
1 Unit Available
497 Menendez
497 Menendez Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Stunning 2nd story Coral Gables townhome. Spacious 3rd bedroom, 3 bath home. Property has designer finishes such as Brazilian Cherry flooring, wood cabinetry, open den/office, impact windows, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
5020 Orduna Dr
5020 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
FOR RENT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Coral Gables. Beautiful property located close to UM, Publix and more. Stainless Steel Appliance. Big Master Room. Covered Garage for 2 cars with electric openers. Electronic Shutters. Wood Floor.
1 Unit Available
730 Benevento Ave
730 Benevento Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, 1551 sqft of living area. Washer/ Dryer inside the unit. Car parking in front and back, quiet street on Benevento Avenue in Coral Gables. Walking/ biking distance to University of Miami.
1 Unit Available
5521 Sardinia St
5521 Sardinia Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Lovely two story South Gables home on 5,000 sq. Ft. Lot on a quiet street. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, quartz countertop, SS appliances and one car garage.
1 Unit Available
5311 Riviera Dr
5311 Riviera Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of the gables with pool and 2 car garage. tenant occupied until may. Large corner lot, 12,300 sq ft, provides plenty of privacy .
Results within 1 mile of Riviera
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
49 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,452
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
8 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
48 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
