luxury apartments
115 Luxury Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables Estates
585 Arvida Pkwy
585 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables Estates
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
236 Costanera Rd
236 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Section
932 Escobar Ave
932 Escobar Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Elegant and impeccably maintained home in the Golden Triangle. Professionally landscaped grounds with superior interior features throughout. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Chef's Kitchen with double subzero refrigerator, gas range and Miele appliances.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
1036 Lugo Ave
1036 Lugo Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,000
Tropical modern 6bd 6.1bth waterfront luxury rental in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay. Single story totally updated open & spacious floor plan w/3085 SF liv area on 11,500 sf lot.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12755 SW 57th Ave
12755 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
8 Bedrooms
$16,000
this impressive 8 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom property. Top of the line kitchen, granite counter tops, premium cabinetry. All bedrooms include closets, walk in closets. Open-air oasis with pool, under shaded outdoor pergola
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
7111 Los Pinos Blvd
7111 Los Pinos Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,900
Waterfront 7 bedroom home located in the Exclusive & Gated community of Cocoplum . This Spacious 7 bed, 6.5 bath home features generous closet space, marble floors throughout ,3 car Garage, built in BBQ, large covered terrace and interior courtyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Oaks
621 Destacada Avenue
621 Destacada Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,700
Stunning and immaculately maintained two story cul-de-sac home, nestled in the exclusive 15-home gated community in Coral Gables. Traditional 6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms home remodeled in 2007. Spacious master suite with den & spa-like bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5788 SW 77th Ter
5788 Southwest 77th Terrace, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
3535 Anchorage Way
3535 Anchorage Way, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Located in one of Miami’s most historic and charming villages, nestled amongst the canopy of the native trees lies Coconut Grove’s best-kept treasure, “The Anchorage.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7710 Erwin Rd
7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping.
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5045 SW 82nd St
5045 Southwest 82nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$23,000
Prepare to be enchanted as you enter this stunning mid-century modern estate, designed by famed architect Alfred Browning Parker.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
4405 SW 64th Ct
4405 Southwest 64th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
FURNISHED SPECTACULAR ESTATE, CLOSE TO CORAL LAKE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. BRAND NEW FURNISHED HOUSE, FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS AND 8 BATHROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH THE ULTIMATE MODERN APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS INFINITY POOL AND DECK.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7975 SW 52 Ct
7975 Southwest 52nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Enjoy a fabulous lifestyle, location & design in this custom built home in High Pines. Two Story 6 Bed/6.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Gables
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park West
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8
888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,900
5000 sqft
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2821 S Bayshore Dr Unit 1600
2821 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
The best 4 Bedroom ,2 Kitchens, 5 1/2 Baths at the brand new Park Grove. Luxuriously finished and spectacular whit a private elevator opening into the grand living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300
3301 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines.
