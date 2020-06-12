/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:49 PM
414 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL
1607 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
ENJOY SPACIOUS 2/2. GREAT LOCATION, BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED UNIT, MARBLE FLOORS, GRANITE GOURMET KITCHEN, PRIVATE ELEVATOR OPENS TO YOUR PRIVATE FOYER, LUXURY BUILDING, RESORT STYLE AMENITIES,2 PARKING SPOTS ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5300 Orduna Dr
5300 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1280 S Alhambra Cir
1280 South Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Located across the street from the University of Miami, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floor plan unit at University Inn Condo is ready for new tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
525 Coral Way #405
525 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
902 sqft
Great boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables. Blocks away from Miracle Mile and the Granada Golf Course. The unit has been freshly painted and ready to occupy.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunrise Harbour
1 Unit Available
6901 Edgewater Dr
6901 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seconds from Biscayne Bay, this waterfront furnished apartment is stunningly decorated. It was designed by Jenny Peters of "Peters and Mbiango”.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1901 S Le Jeune Rd
1901 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful apt. 2 Bedrooms And 1 Bathroom. Porcelain Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter-Tops Among More New Features. Great Functional Layout. Washer And Dryer Inside The Unit. 2 Parking Space Assigned. No HOA Application.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
810 Salzedo St
810 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Excellent location and area, cozy apartment completely remodeled, kitchen with new wooden Cabinets, granite counter top ,and tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
400 Minorca Ave
400 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Move in FAST and today! Completely Remodeled! Best location rental in Coral Gables.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
95 Edgewater Dr
95 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Exceptional community. Convenient location, close to Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Miami International Airport. Beautiful and popular tree-lined Edgewater Drive. Corner unit for extra light.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
20 Calabria Ave
20 Calabria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1202 sqft
****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** Live in the heart of Coral Gables! This spacious unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms is in pristine condition, large living room, open kitchen with granite counter-top, wood cabinets and
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
2600 Cardena St
2600 Cardena St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
506 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms at Biltmore Court Villas in the best area of Coral Gables Walking distance to Miracle Mile, Downtown Coral Gables , Biltmore Hotel , Granada Golf Course, Restaurants , shopping and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
Gables Plaza Condos
625 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Apartment very spacious and full of light 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. Wood floors and ceramic floor in kitchen, large closet space. Amazing views from the oversized balcony of Coral Gables. Boutique building iwth full time concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
4100 Salzedo St
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful apartment that feels like a house in One Villager Coral Gables, a hidden gem boutique building in the best location just steps to Merrick Park Shops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Crafts
1 Unit Available
331 Santander Ave
331 Santander Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Spectacular duplex, split floor plan, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms, in quiet neighborhood in established and desirable area of Coral Gables, minutes from University of Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1805 PONCE DE LEON
1805 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1083 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1805 PONCE DE LEON in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
410 Amalfi Ave
410 Amalfi Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Meticulously maintained 2/2 home with office space 1,608 adj. sf. and 5000 sqft lot in Coral Gables, The City Beautiful! Wonderful floor plan with abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5400 Orduna Dr
5400 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Shaded side of a spacious duplex, 1200 sf. encompassing 2 bedrooms & 2 baths.. Located on a lush & quiet tree lined street, with only local traffic and within walking distance to South Miami & U.M.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
718 S Valencia Ave
718 Valencia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
A Luxurious New Condo in the exclusive Biltmore Residential Community 2 beds and 2.5 baths plus a den.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
233 Madeira Ave
233 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with a nice yard located in the heart of Coral Gables. The apartment is very centrally located right off the popular Miracle Mile, which has fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
671 Biltmore Way
671 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This is a TENANT OCCUPIED until August 3i st, 2020. Unit is going to be for rent from September 1 2020 on.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo apartment with a large master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
628 Santander Ave
628 Santander Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
A completely reconstructed luxury boutique building on a peaceful tree-lined street in the heart of Coral Gables.
