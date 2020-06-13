660 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL

Living in Fountainebleau

If you decided to find a home in Fountainebleau, chances are you work and play in Miami. Or, you work at CompUSA, Lennar Corporation, or TigerDirect, whose headquarters are all in Fountainebleau. If you spend most of your time in Miami, youll need to get there. Everyone here says to have your own car, so that you can hop on the freeway and get into the heart of all the excitement at your own whim.

So, what do people do in Miami? First of all, they go to the beach. Duh. The area is full of beautiful Florida beaches with warm, swimmable water and pristine sand. Outdoor lovers in Miami can come lay in the sun on the sand, or they can water ski, boat, parasail, snorkel, dive and more. Want more natural entertainment than just the beach? Miami definitely has it. The Zoological Wildlife Foundation is a favorite amongst people of all ages. Its a zoo, but you have to make reservations to tour the complex and learn about the animals. Zoo Miami is a regular zoo, if youd rather walk around and get up close and personal with giraffes and elephants. The Miami Seaquarium is a place where people who like fish, whales, dolphins and other sea creatures can learn more about marine biology. You can watch dolphin, seal and more shows at the Seaquarium, and you can also swim with dolphins and check out cool exhibits like the giant sting rays.

If youre moving to the Miami area, but youre not interested in things that come from the outside well, thats odd. But there will be something to keep you occupied. Marlins Park is where the citys MLB team plays. You can go catch the nations best teams play games. If youre more of a history buff than a sports fanatic, check out Villa Vizcaya, where you can learn about natives and settlers that founded Miami, all while touring a beautiful, historic villa once used by James Deering as his winter home. Like science more than history? Miami is home to the Miami Science Museum, a museum where you can learn about science and nature through hands-on exhibits. You can also check out a show in the planetarium. Finally, art lovers will rejoice, too. The Miami Art Museum is a huge, famous national museum with a beautiful collection of all different types of fine arts housed in a building famous for its architecture.

So you moved to Fountainebleau, and you dont want to spend all your time in Miami you want to be able to spend some time in Fountainebleau. Well, youre not going to have much to do. But if you do, youll definitely be fed, because the area has a good selection of restaurants. Fountainebleau has all the national chain favorites from Mexican fast food, to Italian chains and famous steakhouses. But it also has some great, authentic local favorites. La Portena is one of the locals favorite Mexican restaurants, serving up fresh and authentic dishes at a very affordable price. El Nuevo Tondero is also an authentic local classic. For something non-Latin inspired, Canton Palace Chinese Restaurant is a highly-touted choice. It offers your traditional Chinese food, but people say its fresh and not too greasy.

In addition to eating, Fountainebleau also has its fair share of shopping. Most of the destinations here are strip malls with lots of chain stores you can find anywhere else in America. However, you can also find small mom and pop shops offering local wares and goods, and there are some specialty food stores where you can buy authentic ingredients for lots of Latin-inspired dishes.

Fountainebleau is a pretty sleepy place. But compared to Miami, pretty much everywhere is sleepy. Living here will offer you a good balance in life somewhere affordable to call home but somewhere expensive to go out in and spend time in. Also, somewhere very suburban and small-town feeling with access to one of Americas most exciting playground cities.