660 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
Fountainebleau is a good choice if youre looking for a Miami suburb that won't break the bank. Notonlyare the prices right, but the town has good schools, businesses and restaurants. People choose Fountainebleau because its centrally located and offers easy access to Dolphin Mall, Mall of the Americas, International Malls, and even more big shopping options. Also, Fountainebleau is a great place to go if you speak Spanish, since over 90% of people here speak Spanish as their first language. Youll find a rich community of residents with huge populations of Nicaraguan, Cuban and Colombian residents. Some parts of Fountainebleau may feel more modest compared to the decadent areas of Miami, but if you like sunshine, warm water, and easy access to the amenities of one of the most exciting cities in the country, Fountainebleau might be a great option for you.
Looking to rent an apartment in Fountainebleau? Great! Because there are cheap ones here. If youre ready to move, youll want to prepare before you start your search for your dream pad. Gather financial documents like your pay stubs and bank statements, as well as proof of employment, tax returns, and letters from your employers and previous landlords. Also, spend some time socking away extra money in your bank account before you start apartment hunting. Youre going to need the extra moolah to pay several months rent upfront in order to cover the landlords required security deposit. Worried that you dont qualify for your apartment financially? Fear not! Just find a guarantor. A guarantor is someone you know and trust (and who trusts you), who will agree to be financially liable for the apartment should something happen. Also, have your finances in order because your landlord is probably going to run a credit check on you. You dont want to look an unreliable mess when he reaches into your money-spending past!
Fountainebleau is so tiny that most people consider it to be a neighborhood itself. But within the tiny town there are two different areas, and your home life is going to be pretty different depending on which area you end up in.
Northern Fountainebleau:This area borders Doral, FL, so its the most expensive neighborhood in town. Youre going to find homes here that are full of middle-class families, and many more people here live in houses than apartments. Make sure you save up enough before making the move here.$$$$$
Southern Fountainebleau: This modest area of Fountainebleau doesn't have the luxurious high-rises common in South Beach or other affluent metro Miami areas. What you will find is small apartments that don't cost an arm and a leg. Southern Fountainbleau borders Westchester, which is another quiet Miami suburb. $
If you decided to find a home in Fountainebleau, chances are you work and play in Miami. Or, you work at CompUSA, Lennar Corporation, or TigerDirect, whose headquarters are all in Fountainebleau. If you spend most of your time in Miami, youll need to get there. Everyone here says to have your own car, so that you can hop on the freeway and get into the heart of all the excitement at your own whim.
So, what do people do in Miami? First of all, they go to the beach. Duh. The area is full of beautiful Florida beaches with warm, swimmable water and pristine sand. Outdoor lovers in Miami can come lay in the sun on the sand, or they can water ski, boat, parasail, snorkel, dive and more. Want more natural entertainment than just the beach? Miami definitely has it. The Zoological Wildlife Foundation is a favorite amongst people of all ages. Its a zoo, but you have to make reservations to tour the complex and learn about the animals. Zoo Miami is a regular zoo, if youd rather walk around and get up close and personal with giraffes and elephants. The Miami Seaquarium is a place where people who like fish, whales, dolphins and other sea creatures can learn more about marine biology. You can watch dolphin, seal and more shows at the Seaquarium, and you can also swim with dolphins and check out cool exhibits like the giant sting rays.
If youre moving to the Miami area, but youre not interested in things that come from the outside well, thats odd. But there will be something to keep you occupied. Marlins Park is where the citys MLB team plays. You can go catch the nations best teams play games. If youre more of a history buff than a sports fanatic, check out Villa Vizcaya, where you can learn about natives and settlers that founded Miami, all while touring a beautiful, historic villa once used by James Deering as his winter home. Like science more than history? Miami is home to the Miami Science Museum, a museum where you can learn about science and nature through hands-on exhibits. You can also check out a show in the planetarium. Finally, art lovers will rejoice, too. The Miami Art Museum is a huge, famous national museum with a beautiful collection of all different types of fine arts housed in a building famous for its architecture.
So you moved to Fountainebleau, and you dont want to spend all your time in Miami you want to be able to spend some time in Fountainebleau. Well, youre not going to have much to do. But if you do, youll definitely be fed, because the area has a good selection of restaurants. Fountainebleau has all the national chain favorites from Mexican fast food, to Italian chains and famous steakhouses. But it also has some great, authentic local favorites. La Portena is one of the locals favorite Mexican restaurants, serving up fresh and authentic dishes at a very affordable price. El Nuevo Tondero is also an authentic local classic. For something non-Latin inspired, Canton Palace Chinese Restaurant is a highly-touted choice. It offers your traditional Chinese food, but people say its fresh and not too greasy.
In addition to eating, Fountainebleau also has its fair share of shopping. Most of the destinations here are strip malls with lots of chain stores you can find anywhere else in America. However, you can also find small mom and pop shops offering local wares and goods, and there are some specialty food stores where you can buy authentic ingredients for lots of Latin-inspired dishes.
Fountainebleau is a pretty sleepy place. But compared to Miami, pretty much everywhere is sleepy. Living here will offer you a good balance in life somewhere affordable to call home but somewhere expensive to go out in and spend time in. Also, somewhere very suburban and small-town feeling with access to one of Americas most exciting playground cities.