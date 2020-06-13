Apartment List
/
FL
/
fountainebleau
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 AM

660 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL

📍
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 SW 80th Ave 2
502 SW 80th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
2/1 CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 289259 CORNER UNIT (502 FACES EAST ON 80TH AVE) READY FOR OCCUPANCY. GREAT ESTABLISHED AREA WITH PLENTY OF RECENTLY BUILT SHOPPING CENTERS....EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND THE PALMETTO X-WAY AND 836.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10227 NW 9th St Circle 507-3IV
10227 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Centrally Located Secured Unit - Property Id: 286646 SPECTACULAR 2 BED/2 BATH UNIT IN FOUNTAIN BLEU AREA. REMODELED KITCHEN, GATED COMMUNITY, 24 HOURS SECURITY. GREAT SCHOOL AREA. ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9735 Fountainebleau
9735 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1 sqft
Very well maintenance apartment, so centricall, a lot of shopping centers near by, a lot of restaurants around, very good schools district , very friendly environment, a cross from Doral area a lot of source of jobs around and very good

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9447 Fontainebleau Blvd
9447 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Well Maintained & Spacious 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 1st floor in the Bleau Fontaine Community! Ceramic tile floors thru-out, full size washer/dryer, nice enclosed balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10257 NW 9th St Cir
10257 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Great unit in West Fontaine!, just painted and clean. 2/2 with balcony, washer and dryer inside, updated kitchen and bathroom This is gated community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 571 NW 107th Ave in Fountainebleau. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
690 sqft
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7989 NW 8th St Apt 105
7989 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1260 sqft
Great townhouse centrally located featuring 3/ 2 bath and 1/2 half bath, laminated floors and small patio. Come to and enjoy this beautiful unit closed to all major highways, shopping centers and schools. Hurry up it wont last.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9901 NW 9th St Cir
9901 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Split level townhouse with one bedroom on lower floor with bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Upstairs 2 bedroom with a bath. Great private courtyard to barbecue and entertainment. Close to all main highways and shopping centers.
City GuideFountainebleau
"Here I am in the place where I come let go / Miami the base and the sunset glow / Everyday like a Mardi Gras / Everybody party all day / No work all play, okay" - (Will Smith, "Miami")

Fountainebleau is a good choice if youre looking for a Miami suburb that won't break the bank. Notonlyare the prices right, but the town has good schools, businesses and restaurants. People choose Fountainebleau because its centrally located and offers easy access to Dolphin Mall, Mall of the Americas, International Malls, and even more big shopping options. Also, Fountainebleau is a great place to go if you speak Spanish, since over 90% of people here speak Spanish as their first language. Youll find a rich community of residents with huge populations of Nicaraguan, Cuban and Colombian residents. Some parts of Fountainebleau may feel more modest compared to the decadent areas of Miami, but if you like sunshine, warm water, and easy access to the amenities of one of the most exciting cities in the country, Fountainebleau might be a great option for you.

Moving to Fountainebleau

Looking to rent an apartment in Fountainebleau? Great! Because there are cheap ones here. If youre ready to move, youll want to prepare before you start your search for your dream pad. Gather financial documents like your pay stubs and bank statements, as well as proof of employment, tax returns, and letters from your employers and previous landlords. Also, spend some time socking away extra money in your bank account before you start apartment hunting. Youre going to need the extra moolah to pay several months rent upfront in order to cover the landlords required security deposit. Worried that you dont qualify for your apartment financially? Fear not! Just find a guarantor. A guarantor is someone you know and trust (and who trusts you), who will agree to be financially liable for the apartment should something happen. Also, have your finances in order because your landlord is probably going to run a credit check on you. You dont want to look an unreliable mess when he reaches into your money-spending past!

Neighborhoods in Fountainebleau

Fountainebleau is so tiny that most people consider it to be a neighborhood itself. But within the tiny town there are two different areas, and your home life is going to be pretty different depending on which area you end up in.

Northern Fountainebleau:This area borders Doral, FL, so its the most expensive neighborhood in town. Youre going to find homes here that are full of middle-class families, and many more people here live in houses than apartments. Make sure you save up enough before making the move here.$$$$$

Southern Fountainebleau: This modest area of Fountainebleau doesn't have the luxurious high-rises common in South Beach or other affluent metro Miami areas. What you will find is small apartments that don't cost an arm and a leg. Southern Fountainbleau borders Westchester, which is another quiet Miami suburb. $

Living in Fountainebleau

If you decided to find a home in Fountainebleau, chances are you work and play in Miami. Or, you work at CompUSA, Lennar Corporation, or TigerDirect, whose headquarters are all in Fountainebleau. If you spend most of your time in Miami, youll need to get there. Everyone here says to have your own car, so that you can hop on the freeway and get into the heart of all the excitement at your own whim.

So, what do people do in Miami? First of all, they go to the beach. Duh. The area is full of beautiful Florida beaches with warm, swimmable water and pristine sand. Outdoor lovers in Miami can come lay in the sun on the sand, or they can water ski, boat, parasail, snorkel, dive and more. Want more natural entertainment than just the beach? Miami definitely has it. The Zoological Wildlife Foundation is a favorite amongst people of all ages. Its a zoo, but you have to make reservations to tour the complex and learn about the animals. Zoo Miami is a regular zoo, if youd rather walk around and get up close and personal with giraffes and elephants. The Miami Seaquarium is a place where people who like fish, whales, dolphins and other sea creatures can learn more about marine biology. You can watch dolphin, seal and more shows at the Seaquarium, and you can also swim with dolphins and check out cool exhibits like the giant sting rays.

If youre moving to the Miami area, but youre not interested in things that come from the outside well, thats odd. But there will be something to keep you occupied. Marlins Park is where the citys MLB team plays. You can go catch the nations best teams play games. If youre more of a history buff than a sports fanatic, check out Villa Vizcaya, where you can learn about natives and settlers that founded Miami, all while touring a beautiful, historic villa once used by James Deering as his winter home. Like science more than history? Miami is home to the Miami Science Museum, a museum where you can learn about science and nature through hands-on exhibits. You can also check out a show in the planetarium. Finally, art lovers will rejoice, too. The Miami Art Museum is a huge, famous national museum with a beautiful collection of all different types of fine arts housed in a building famous for its architecture.

So you moved to Fountainebleau, and you dont want to spend all your time in Miami you want to be able to spend some time in Fountainebleau. Well, youre not going to have much to do. But if you do, youll definitely be fed, because the area has a good selection of restaurants. Fountainebleau has all the national chain favorites from Mexican fast food, to Italian chains and famous steakhouses. But it also has some great, authentic local favorites. La Portena is one of the locals favorite Mexican restaurants, serving up fresh and authentic dishes at a very affordable price. El Nuevo Tondero is also an authentic local classic. For something non-Latin inspired, Canton Palace Chinese Restaurant is a highly-touted choice. It offers your traditional Chinese food, but people say its fresh and not too greasy.

In addition to eating, Fountainebleau also has its fair share of shopping. Most of the destinations here are strip malls with lots of chain stores you can find anywhere else in America. However, you can also find small mom and pop shops offering local wares and goods, and there are some specialty food stores where you can buy authentic ingredients for lots of Latin-inspired dishes.

Fountainebleau is a pretty sleepy place. But compared to Miami, pretty much everywhere is sleepy. Living here will offer you a good balance in life somewhere affordable to call home but somewhere expensive to go out in and spend time in. Also, somewhere very suburban and small-town feeling with access to one of Americas most exciting playground cities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fountainebleau?
The average rent price for Fountainebleau rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fountainebleau?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fountainebleau include Fontainbleau East, and Fontainebleau Park West.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fountainebleau?
Some of the colleges located in the Fountainebleau area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fountainebleau?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fountainebleau from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms
Fountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Parking
Fountainebleau Dog Friendly Apartments