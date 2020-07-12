/
coral gables section
126 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables Section, Coral Gables, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
322 Madeira Ave
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in elegant boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Merrick Way # 850 A10830473
55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
LIVE AT 2/2 MERRICK CONDO ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 265557 Remarkable 2 story PH Unit 2 plus den and 2 bath. Downstairs living/dining, kitchen, foyer entry, guest bedroom, guest bath with custom linen closet .
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
318 MAJORCA AVENUE
318 Majorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
FANTASTIC 1 BED AND 1 BATH LOCATED AT HIGHT DEMAND BELLA MAJORCA CONDO IN CORAL GABLES. THIS UNIT HAS LOTS OF LIGHTS, CLOSET, TILE FLOOR AND MORE. IT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 ARAGON AV
10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1805 PONCE DE LEON
1805 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1805 PONCE DE LEON in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Coral Way
1001 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
BEAUTIFUL AND FULLY RENOVATED OLD SPANISH HOUSE IN THE HEART OF CORAL GABLES,5 BEDROOMS (INCLUDING MAID QUARTERS) AND 4.5 BATHS. LUSH TROPICAL GARDEN. THIS LOVELY PROPERTY HAS GRACIOUS LIVING AREAS,TERRIFIC KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING & LIVING ROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1028 Almeria Ave
1028 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables Section
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
13 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
194 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
36 Units Available
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,853
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1045 sqft
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
160 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Last updated July 1 at 07:30pm
2 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3810 SW 61st Ave
3810 Southwest 61st Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1794 sqft
Amazing home for Short Term Lease 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 184836 A MUST SEE!!!...Short, long term rentals and lease to purchase options considered! Price will vary depending on terms (Terms flexible); depending on preference and time frame...
