studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
160 Studio Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,000
727 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,100
Must see Remodeled Studio located in the heart of Coral Gables. Unit offers stainless steel appliances, porcelain floors, and new window treatment. Prime location next to Trolly Pick Up, Phillips Park, and Publix.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
187 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,499
467 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
160 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
4752 SW 2nd Ter
4752 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,295
Large studio with all utilities included - Water, Electric, Uverse and WIFI Great location. Private entrance. Rent is $1295 for one person only. Please note that only one person is allowed. One car parking available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Pines
3180 SW 22nd St
3180 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
This bright & airy Midtown Lofts studio boasts soaring ceilings & is an urban oasis offering a kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top and a washer & dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6647 SW 59th Pl
6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light.
1 of 5
Last updated November 13 at 09:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
4521 5th Ter
4521 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
$750
200 sqft
Furnished efficiency with a queen bed , desk, chest of drawers , room ac, friz, and microwave, no kitchen, highly desirable and convenient area. 15 min. drive from downtown Miami, miracle mile, univ.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6340 SW 8th St
6340 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERMIN AT 786-304-4981 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT FERMIN 786-304-4981 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $99 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Flagami
5429 NW 7th St
5429 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,332
500 sqft
Apartment Studio Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316495 *** PRICE LISTED REFLECTS 2 MONTHS FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL IN 16 MONTHS CONTRACT *** 5 mins to the Miami International Airport, 10 mins to Downtown, Coral Gables and Doral, and 20 mins
Results within 5 miles of Coral Gables
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
33 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
62 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
