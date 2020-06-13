Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL

Finding an apartment in Coral Gables that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
65 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:46pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
50 Antilla Ave
50 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
Beautifully updated and remodeled 2Br/2Ba condo in Coral Gables. This split level unit features neutral tile in all areas, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer inside the unit. Great corner unit with 2 balconies allowing lots of lights.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
533 Menendez Ave
533 Menendez Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Very Large 3/2 1750 Sq. ft. New kitchen with refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave. Living, dining, family room, 2 balconies. Laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 parking space. All tiled floors, central AC, 1 pet ok.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crafts
1 Unit Available
36 Almeria Ave
36 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wanna live blocks away from everything in Downtown Coral Gables? This gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is in the middle of everything. 3 blocks from Miracle Mile, walk, bike, take the trolley or the freebee...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
51 Edgewater Dr
51 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great opportunity to rent this 620 sqf 1/1 in exclusive Edgewater Drive. Very close to US-1 and just 5 minutes away from Miracles Miles, Coconut Grove, and Merrick Park. Enjoy assigned parking, laundry inside building, and pet friendly community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1039 Hardee Rd
1039 Hardee Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
Available July 1. Spacious and elegant South Gables home with terrific open floor plan - fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,830 sqft per appraiser. Features a living room, dining room and very large Florida room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crafts
1 Unit Available
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gables Park Tower gorgeous 3 BR (2 bedrooms + 1 Enclosed Den) and 2 BA Condo in the heart of Coral Gables. A couple of blocks from Miracle Mile, Shops, Restaurants, the Granada Golf Course and the Coral Gables Youth Center. Fantastic urban lifestyle.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4927 RIVIERA DR
4927 Riviera Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Stunningly corner in one of the most prestigious Avenue in Gables. 3/3. Interior courtyard. Recently underwent major renovation by professional Architects and Designers. New Open layout. High end finished. Italian Kitchen with high-end appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
233 Madeira Ave
233 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with a nice yard located in the heart of Coral Gables. The apartment is very centrally located right off the popular Miracle Mile, which has fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cocoplum
1 Unit Available
7111 Los Pinos Blvd
7111 Los Pinos Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,900
Waterfront 7 bedroom home located in the Exclusive & Gated community of Cocoplum . This Spacious 7 bed, 6.5 bath home features generous closet space, marble floors throughout ,3 car Garage, built in BBQ, large covered terrace and interior courtyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1028 Almeria Ave
1028 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
City Guide for Coral Gables, FL

Greetings, Gators, and welcome to your Coral Gables, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated just a few miles south of downtown Miami, “The Gables” is home to the legendary University of Miami campus and plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most attractive and upscale apartments. Are you looking to score the dwellings of your dreams in “The City Beautiful?” Then you’ve come to the right place, lucky leasers, because we guarantee the listings in this handy little apartment guide...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Gables? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Luxury rentals loaded with dynamite amenities (balconies, pools, fitness centers, modern interiors, individual washers/dryers, etc.) are standard fare in Coral Gables, where the average two-bedroom unit goes for around two grand and one-bedroom apartments typically cost $1500 and up. If you’re looking for an inexpensive apartment for rent in Coral Gables, we’re sorry to report they’re few and far between. Though they’re not really “inexpensive” by most of the country’s standards, there are a limited number of modest one-bedroom rentals near campus are usually available in the $1100 range. Pet-friendly apartments are also generally scarce (but not impossible to find by any means), so be sure to do some research (using this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, perhaps?) about a landlord’s pet policies before scheduling a visit if you’re roomie walks on all fours.

Square footage differs from complex to complex, but it’s safe to say that if you’re renting a one-bedroom apartment in Coral Gables you’ll have at least 750 square feet of living space to stretch out. Meanwhile, if you go the two or three-bedroom route, you’re looking at a minimum of 1000-1300 square feet. As far as panache goes, there’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter apartment complex in Coral Gables; instead, you can look forward to living the good life in a tree-lined, Mediterranean-style complex. Just be prepared to fork over a hefty security deposit ($600-$900, typically) and show proof of income and bank account info when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Coral Gables.

We recommend, that you spend plenty of time in the city to get a good feel for it before committing to an apartment lease.

You’ll find no shortage of entertainment options in Coral Gables, which boasts more than 20 public parks, 30 fine art galleries, numerous museums and historic landmarks, and a vibrant nightlife scene. Factor in a top-notch public transit system a wealth of shopping and dining destinations and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to fall in love with “The City Beautiful!”

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coral Gables, FL

Finding an apartment in Coral Gables that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

