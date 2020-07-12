/
village of merrick park
603 Apartments for rent in Village of Merrick Park, Coral Gables, FL
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
8 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
48 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4100 SALZEDO ST
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Village....Beautiful 2/2 w 2 assigned parking spaces...Split level plan w balcony and a few steps from Shopping, Restaurants and theatres...Easy approval with Association.
1 Unit Available
301 Altara Ave
301 Altara Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property.
Results within 1 mile of Village of Merrick Park
49 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,452
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
24 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
2 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
1 Unit Available
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
1 Unit Available
3139 Day Ave
3139 Day Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Fully Gated 3BED/2.5BATH two-story townhouse in heart of Coconut Grove. This beautiful home has high ceilings and an oversized living area. It has a terrific outdoor entertaining space with an outdoor kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466
3982 Loquat Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT KENTWOOD ON SOUTH GROOVE - Property Id: 270298 Wonderful south grove house in great neighborhood with great neighbors, gated and fenced property, very quiet and all bedrooms have balconies overlooking the large back yard (double
1 Unit Available
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298
3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642 Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes.
1 Unit Available
2860 SW 32nd Ave
2860 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Totally remodeled 2 bed 2 bath duplex. Stainless steel app & granite counter tops. Private patio, with common area back yard. Hurricane impact windows. Come see it today, call me today
1 Unit Available
2928 SW 36th Ave
2928 Southwest 36th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Nice & Spacious 2 bed 2 bath on the border of Coral Gables. This unit features impact windows and doors, walk-in closets, washer and dryer and 2 parking spaces. property is 1,071 Sq ft as per the owner.
1 Unit Available
3500 Munroe Drive
3500 Munroe Drive, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
4742 sqft
3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
2782 SW 33 AVE
2782 Southwest 33rd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Central and private. A townhouse with central location wedged between eclectic Coconut Grove and elegant Coral Gables. Parking garage for 1 car extra space for a second car on driveway. 2 story townhouse with deck and private backyard. All fenced.
1 Unit Available
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEST VIEWS OF CORAL GABLES AND MIAMI. THIS BEAUTIFUL HIGH RISE 2 BED 2 BATH CORNER UNIT HAS 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF WEST GABLES AND MIAMI.
1 Unit Available
3304 Virginia St
3304 Virginia Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corner unit in PRIME Coconut Grove location. Functional layout with 2 BD/ 2 BA. Huge screened in balcony accessible from living area and 2nd bedroom. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and it’s own private balcony.
1 Unit Available
4831 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4831 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit of a two story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
1 Unit Available
4841 Ponce De Leon Blvd
4841 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit within 2 story duplex. Porcelain tile common areas and newly carpeted bedrooms, new appliances, washer and dryer within unit. Walking distance to University of Miami. Easy to show and Students are welcome.
1 Unit Available
3250 Grand Ave
3250 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
GREAT LOCATION , BOUTIQUE STYLE BUILDING IN HEART OF COCONUT GROVE , THIS UNIT IS REMODELED AND HAS ONE BEDROOM TWO BATH, ONCE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, BEAUTIFUL FLOORS , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INSIDE THE UNIT.
1 Unit Available
2922 S Le Jeune Rd
2922 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
CORAL GABLES duplex in mint condition. Large 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom on second floor (Approx. 1,000 SF). Spacious and bright with wood floors throughout, large windows, recently painted and nice kitchen. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
232 Velarde Ave
232 Velarde Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Rarely available spacious 3/2 home in quiet Coral Gables tree-lined neighborhood! The home has a large, bright main living area as you enter. The master bedroom has a den attached with new modern sliding door to separate the space.
1 Unit Available
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd
3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park. Everything has been updated! Hard wood floors, remodeled kitchen, modern bathrooms.
