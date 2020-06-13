116 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL📍
Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await.
Those in the market for an apartment will have to bring their best game to their search for a place, because the housing is very competitive. At a mere 3% rate of vacancy for rental property, you have to put together a good plan to enable you find the apartment of your dreams in Pinecrest.
How to Plan:Put together a list of the things you prefer in an apartment to help you narrow down the list and to make quick decisions when you find apartments. This is not the time for long introspection (save that for the novel) because you might lose the apartment to someone else.
What to Expect:Most landlords in Pinecrest will conduct a credit check, and might need a letter of reference. Have your security deposit ready, in addition to your first months rent and a filled-out rental agreement.
Given its small size, Pinecrest doesn't really have a whole lot of distinct neighborhoods, per se. But here are a couple of the different areas, with relative price ratings:
Village Center:This is the heart of the Pinecrest community, located in the center of the village.$$$
SW 67th Ave / SW 112Th St:This is a swankier part of town, and you can expect to pay top dollar to live here.$$$$$
Pinecrest is a great place to raise children. Most of the adult residents have at least a bachelors degree, putting this community in the top range of those with the most highly educated people in the United States (brush up on your Hemingway references).
If you are looking for a sweet, sunshine-bathed community, with a touch of urban sophistication, look no further than Pinecrest, FL.