Apartment List
/
FL
/
pinecrest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL

📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 89 TE
6840 Southwest 89th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Fabulous Sutton Place!!! Pinecrest schools. Secure and gated community of only 28 townhomes with lighted tennis and pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
11700 SW 72nd Ave
11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
10300 SW 64th Ave
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 67th Ave
8600 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7340 SW 105th Ter
7340 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
Completely remodeled top to bottom. North Pinecrest rental home ready to move in. Brand new roof, impact windows, Trane A/C , washer/dryer, plumbing and electrical.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12825 SW 77th Ave
12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 92nd St
6885 Southwest 92nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in Miami­Dade County.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6890 N Kendall Dr
6890 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Nicely updated and well maintained large 1bed/1.5bath. Overlooking pool and garden. Very sought after building and area. Need 24 hours notice for showing.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8400 S Dixie Highway
8400 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL
Studio
$1,640
1 Bedroom
Ask
***GROSS RENT IS $1,914 + 8 WEEKS FREE = NET RENT OF $1,640 + UTILITIES ON 13 MONTH LEASE***

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6707 N Kendall Dr
6707 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
TASTEFULLY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS OF PINECREST. BRING YOUR PICKIEST CLIENT THEY WILL LOVE THIS UNIT.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
City GuidePinecrest
Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await.

Moving to Pinecrest

Those in the market for an apartment will have to bring their best game to their search for a place, because the housing is very competitive. At a mere 3% rate of vacancy for rental property, you have to put together a good plan to enable you find the apartment of your dreams in Pinecrest.

How to Plan:Put together a list of the things you prefer in an apartment to help you narrow down the list and to make quick decisions when you find apartments. This is not the time for long introspection (save that for the novel) because you might lose the apartment to someone else.

What to Expect:Most landlords in Pinecrest will conduct a credit check, and might need a letter of reference. Have your security deposit ready, in addition to your first months rent and a filled-out rental agreement.

Pinecrest Neighborhoods

Given its small size, Pinecrest doesn't really have a whole lot of distinct neighborhoods, per se. But here are a couple of the different areas, with relative price ratings:

Village Center:This is the heart of the Pinecrest community, located in the center of the village.$$$

SW 67th Ave / SW 112Th St:This is a swankier part of town, and you can expect to pay top dollar to live here.$$$$$

Life in Pinecrest

Pinecrest is a great place to raise children. Most of the adult residents have at least a bachelors degree, putting this community in the top range of those with the most highly educated people in the United States (brush up on your Hemingway references).

If you are looking for a sweet, sunshine-bathed community, with a touch of urban sophistication, look no further than Pinecrest, FL.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pinecrest?
The average rent price for Pinecrest rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pinecrest?
Some of the colleges located in the Pinecrest area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pinecrest?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pinecrest from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms
Pinecrest Apartments with BalconyPinecrest Apartments with Garage
Pinecrest Studio Apartments