/
/
/
douglas
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
663 Apartments for rent in Douglas, Coral Gables, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 07:30pm
2 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1014 Salzedo St
1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Bedroom 1 Bath located in the heart of Coral Gables. Offers tile floors, walk-in closet, water, trash, laundry facility, underground pool, and 1 parking space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
226 Antiquera Avenue
226 Antiquera Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
6 Antiquera Avenue Apt ##2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming & beautiful.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
810 Salzedo St
810 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Excellent location and area, cozy apartment completely remodeled, kitchen with new wooden Cabinets, granite counter top ,and tile floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
20 SANTILLANE AV
20 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COMPLETELY REMODELED!! Second Floor, Corner unit in this well maintained 4 unit building in Coral Gables. Conveniently located near Miracle Mile, Ponce, Gables Trolley & Publix .
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
45 Antilla Ave
45 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables. Well kept building with pool. Washer and dryer in unit as well as on site. Assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. Walk to miracle mile and various restaurants and shops.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,100
Must see Remodeled Studio located in the heart of Coral Gables. Unit offers stainless steel appliances, porcelain floors, and new window treatment. Prime location next to Trolly Pick Up, Phillips Park, and Publix.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd
888 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. Unit has ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas. Spacious kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL
1607 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
20 Calabria Ave
20 Calabria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1202 sqft
****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** This is the best and biggest unit in Coral Gables available for rent! This spacious/corner unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms is in pristine condition, large living room, open kitchen
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
233 Madeira Ave
233 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with a nice yard located in the heart of Coral Gables. The apartment is very centrally located right off the popular Miracle Mile, which has fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Ponce De Leon Blvd
1300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1122 sqft
Unit Tenant occupied until May 31, 2020. Beautiful furnished Condo in the heart of Coral Gables conveniently located minutes away from Miracle Mile restaurants, shops and businesses, urban life as its best.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas Condo for Rent - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
118 Zamora Ave
118 Zamora Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Luxurious and spacious 3BR/2BA Coral Gables condo, just 8 blocks from Miracle Mile, is in brand-new condition, with travertine floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, European wood kitchen cabinets and two Lanais.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 MENORES AV
50 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW FLOORS AND BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED MODERN BATHROOM. Great condo building and very convenient location at walking distance to Miracle Mile/Downtown Coral Gables. Five minute drive to UM. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Publix just downstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
50 Antilla Avenue
50 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
50 Antilla Avenue Apt #2, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
101 Sidonia Ave
101 Sidonia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 office or den, 5th Floor unit balcony facing North. Quiet and splendorous. Washer/Dryer, fully equipped kitchen, ceramic floor throughout. Covered Garage Parking in beautifully landscaped Villa Florini.
Results within 1 mile of Douglas
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
8 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLCoral Terrace, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLMiami Springs, FLGlenvar Heights, FLBrownsville, FLWestchester, FLFountainebleau, FLKendall, FLOlympia Heights, FLPinecrest, FLWest Little River, FLSunset, FLMiami Beach, FLUniversity Park, FLKey Biscayne, FLPinewood, FLSweetwater, FL