Apartment List
/
FL
/
coral gables
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Gables renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
10 ARAGON AV
10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Gables
1 Unit Available
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd
3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
55 MERRICK WAY
55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1202 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 split bedroom condo in the heart of Coral Gables.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crafts
1 Unit Available
36 Almeria Ave
36 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wanna live blocks away from everything in Downtown Coral Gables? This gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is in the middle of everything. 3 blocks from Miracle Mile, walk, bike, take the trolley or the freebee...

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4423 Anderson Rd
4423 Anderson Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4/3 move in ready home on coveted Coral Gables Street. Spacious living area with hardwood floors, light filled spaces & two car garage. French doors leading to covered patios. Split plan with two master suites.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5020 Orduna Dr
5020 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
FOR RENT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Coral Gables. Beautiful property located close to UM, Publix and more. Stainless Steel Appliance. Big Master Room. Covered Garage for 2 cars with electric openers. Electronic Shutters. Wood Floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5300 Orduna Dr
5300 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
828 Genoa St
828 Genoa Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
95 Edgewater Dr
95 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Exceptional community. Convenient location, close to Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Miami International Airport. Beautiful and popular tree-lined Edgewater Drive. Corner unit for extra light.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
435 Catalonia Ave
435 Catalonia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
There is no better place to live in this cozy house of 3 bedroom with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom located in the Great city of Coral Gables. Huge family room with view and access to pool through impact resistant French doors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
Gables Plaza Condos
625 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Remodeled Apartment very spacious and full of light 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. Wood floors and ceramic floor in kitchen, large closet space. Amazing views from the oversized balcony of Coral Gables. Boutique building iwth full time concierge.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crafts
1 Unit Available
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gables Park Tower gorgeous 3 BR (2 bedrooms + 1 Enclosed Den) and 2 BA Condo in the heart of Coral Gables. A couple of blocks from Miracle Mile, Shops, Restaurants, the Granada Golf Course and the Coral Gables Youth Center. Fantastic urban lifestyle.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
4100 Salzedo St
4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful apartment that feels like a house in One Villager Coral Gables, a hidden gem boutique building in the best location just steps to Merrick Park Shops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5340 Orduna Dr
5340 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Opportunity to lease a Spacious 4/3 Duplex in sought after quiet South Gables street. Fabulous for UM Students! with plenty of street parking plus a parking area in alley.

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
932 Escobar Ave
932 Escobar Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Elegant and impeccably maintained home in the Golden Triangle. Professionally landscaped grounds with superior interior features throughout. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Chef's Kitchen with double subzero refrigerator, gas range and Miele appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coral Gables, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Gables renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Gables 3 BedroomsCoral Gables Accessible ApartmentsCoral Gables Apartments with Balcony
Coral Gables Apartments with GarageCoral Gables Apartments with GymCoral Gables Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Gables Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Apartments with Pool
Coral Gables Apartments with Washer-DryerCoral Gables Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoral Gables Furnished ApartmentsCoral Gables Luxury PlacesCoral Gables Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College