furnished apartments
126 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Douglas
1 Unit Available
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Granada
1 Unit Available
1222 Pizarro St
1222 Pizarro Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$895
Cozy FURNISHED studio apartment in beautiful Coral Gables just a 10 minute drive from UM. Remodeled cottage with kitchenette, full bath and living/sleeping area. Has own separate entrance on the other side main of house's garage.
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
Sunrise Harbour
1 Unit Available
6901 Edgewater Dr
6901 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seconds from Biscayne Bay, this waterfront furnished apartment is stunningly decorated. It was designed by Jenny Peters of "Peters and Mbiango”.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4927 RIVIERA DR
4927 Riviera Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Stunningly corner in one of the most prestigious Avenue in Gables. 3/3. Interior courtyard. Recently underwent major renovation by professional Architects and Designers. New Open layout. High end finished. Italian Kitchen with high-end appliances.
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
626 Coral Way
626 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
Best line, corner unit in the exclusive Gables on the Green Condominium with only 2 units per floor in the heart of Coral Gables. With views of the Granada Golf course, downtown Coral Gables and the Miami skyline.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1028 Almeria Ave
1028 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd
888 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPARKLING UNIT WITH JAW-DROPPING CORAL GABLES VIEWS! GLEAMING MARBLE FLOORS AND A WIDE OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN HIGHLIGHT THIS IMMACULATE 14TH FLOOR UNIT.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1300 Ponce De Leon Blvd
1300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1122 sqft
Unit Tenant occupied until May 31, 2020. Beautiful furnished Condo in the heart of Coral Gables conveniently located minutes away from Miracle Mile restaurants, shops and businesses, urban life as its best.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gables
Coral Way
1 Unit Available
3760 Bird Rd
3760 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
Live in the Brand New Development Modera Douglas Station Building with state of the art amenities. This beautiful one bedroom unit will not last.
Golden Pines
1 Unit Available
3590 Coral Way
3590 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished one bedroom unit. Ceramic and carpet floors, updated Kitchen with granite counter top, high quality appliances. Spacious bathroom, Laundry Room with new washer/dryer inside the unit. Huge Balcony, Covered assigned Garage Parking.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6140 SW 47th St
6140 Southwest 47th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Vintage South Miami bungalow expanded with lots of updates - nice back yard and wood deck for grilling, surrounded by privacy hedge. 5 mins. to UM. beautifully furnished and equipped incl. stocked kitchen and linens.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
1 Unit Available
7710 Erwin Rd
7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping.
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
117 NW 42nd Ave
117 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, centrally located, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment close to Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell, main highways, shops and restaurants. Private large balcony, updated kitchen with S/S appliances & granite counter tops.
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
4242 NW 2ND ST
4242 Northwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY UNIT FURNISHED WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT WOOD FLOORS
