palmetto bay
323 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL📍
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15020 SW 89th Ct
15020 Southwest 89th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15200 SW 72nd Ct
15200 Southwest 72nd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Large four bedroom pool home in Palmetto Bay. This home is an amazing location. You can walk to Deering Estate. Close to Coral Reef Elementary and Westminster Christian School. Adults 18 years or older must each pay $50.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16240 SW 92nd Ave
16240 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious Palmetto Bay 3/2.5 town home, 1,667SF. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, large family room. 3 bedrooms on second floor, a balcony with pool view. Tile flooring throughout first floor, laminate wood on second. washer/dryer.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8701 SW 141 ST
8701 Southwest 141st Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location easy to show freshly painted, updated appliances. Granite kitchen countertop. Easy to show! Call listing agent! Will not last long!
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15837 SW 91st Ct
15837 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
NICE 2/1, 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT. VIEW TO POOL, PLAYGROUND, LAUNDRY FACILITIES ON SITE, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, CONTROLLED ACCESS. CENTRIC AREA, RIGHT OFF US1, SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAY NEAR, WILL NOT LAST.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 165th Ter
9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9013 Southwest 138th Street
9013 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
9013 Southwest 138th Street Apt #27-2, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.
